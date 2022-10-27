RR Revival.JPG

The storefront of RR Revival brings a splash of color to downtown Lonsdale. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Lisa Tousignant is the owner of RR Revival, located at 104 Railway St. NW in Lonsdale. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Lisa Tousignant didn't know many people in Lonsdale when she got here. Now, as one of Lonsdale's newest entrepreneurs, she's made her mark and added a splash of color to the downtown Lonsdale area.

One of Lisa Tousignant's favorite holidays is Christmas, which is why she's gearing up to decorate the store with her Holiday goodies in early November. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Walking into RR Revival is like walking into a carefully orchestrated slice of vintage America. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
To the left of the front door of RR Revival, a garage is filled to the brim with knick-knacks and garden decorations. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
New business RR Revival/Rusty Rabbitiques LLC was welcomed to Lonsdale July 16 with a ribbon cutting, providing by the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce. (Photo courtesy of the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce)

