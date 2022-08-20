Grandparents, neighbors and others who provide child care but are not licensed providers in Rice County now have access to a slate of new resources, thanks to Growing Up Healthy and a state grant.
The new program will provide caregivers with educational and networking opportunities and may give some financial assistance to low-income caregivers.
The goal is to build community among this growing group of caregivers and help them provide better care, said Sandy Malecha, interim director of Healthy Community Initiative, the parent organization of Growing Up Healthy.
The services are anyone considered a FFN caregiver — which stands for family, friend or neighbor. Malecha said that includes anyone who provides child care for working parents who is not licensed by the state. They may be full or part-time caregivers, siblings and other teens, and paid or unpaid.
In Rice County 50 caregivers have already expressed an interest in being a part of the program. The goal is to reach at least 100.
There’s no way to know for sure how many others are out there. They’re common among immigrant communities and low-income families who cannot afford licensed child care, Malecha said. There has been a boom in FFN caregivers during the pandemic, Malecha noted, as some licensed providers shut down or reduce enrollment.
That prompted state officials to invest more in supporting FFN caregivers. A grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services is helping expand the work of Growing Up Healthy’s community navigators, said Growing Up Healthy Director Jennyffer Barrientos. The organization provides a variety of early learning resources, as well as a few other programs targeted toward low-income and immigrant Rice County residents.
Growing Up Healthy is developing educational classes for FFN caregivers. Nutrition and CPR and first aid classes have been the most requested thus far, Barrientos said.
Staff will also help caregivers determine if they are or could be eligible to receive state compensation through the Child Care Assistance Program, and help them apply.
“It’s not a lot, but it’s a little bit of help,” Barrientos said
The program also is establishing a fund it will use to provide educational materials and safety equipment for low-income FFN caregivers.
Other project goals include partnering with area organizations to offer playgroup opportunities and transportation to them, hosting gatherings for FFN caregivers to receive support from each other, and helping caregivers who may wish to become licensed or go to college to pursue a early-childhood-related career
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.