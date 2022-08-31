Lonsdale Police station and cars.JPG

The Lonsdale Police Department opened their new station's doors to the public on Tuesday evening. In an effort to stop people from parking behind the building, the LPD squad cars blocked the exit. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Lonsdale Police station ribbon cutting.JPG

Lonsdale Police Chief Jason Schmitz cuts the ribbon, officially marking the grand opening of the new Lonsdale Police station. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

A crowd gathered outside the new Lonsdale Police station on Commerce Drive to watch Chief Jason Schmitz cut the ribbon on Tuesday evening. The public was invited inside to take a tour of the new station after the opening ceremony.

Candid support.JPG

A member of the community shows his support to Lonsdale Police Chief Jason Schmitz as they enter the new police station with Councilor Cindy Furrer following behind. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Chief Jason Schmitz.JPG

Chief Jason Schmitz addresses the crowd after his photo with members of the city government and other officers. He thanks the community for their unconditional support, amid the, "crazy times." (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Lonsdale Police station control room.JPG

Inside the police station, there is a room with several monitors. A Lonsdale officer said this room is the control room, where they can view the cameras and do paperwork. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Lonsdale Police station hard interrogation.JPG

The, "hard interrogation room," is for interviewing someone suspected of doing a crime. By pressing the button outside of the room, the door locks, a camera begins recording and the light turns red, so no one interrupts the interrogation. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Lonsdale Police station donations.JPG

Two pieces of art were gifted to the Lonsdale Police Department for their grand opening. An iron, thin-blue-line flag was donated by Lisa Tousignant of RR Revival and a painting from Cindy Shapherd from Nashville, Tennessee. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
city council in jail.JPG

The entirety of the Lonsdale City Council and the city administrator wound up inside a jail cell during the open house. From left, Councilor Cindy Furrer, Mayor Tim Rud, Councilor Dave Webb, City Administrator Joel Erickson, Councilor Kevin Kodada and Councilor Scott Pelava pose with various props for a photo. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

