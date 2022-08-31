Chief Jason Schmitz addresses the crowd after his photo with members of the city government and other officers. He thanks the community for their unconditional support, amid the, "crazy times." (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The entirety of the Lonsdale City Council and the city administrator wound up inside a jail cell during the open house. From left, Councilor Cindy Furrer, Mayor Tim Rud, Councilor Dave Webb, City Administrator Joel Erickson, Councilor Kevin Kodada and Councilor Scott Pelava pose with various props for a photo. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The Lonsdale Police Department opened their new station's doors to the public on Tuesday evening. In an effort to stop people from parking behind the building, the LPD squad cars blocked the exit. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Inside the police station, there is a room with several monitors. A Lonsdale officer said this room is the control room, where they can view the cameras and do paperwork. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The, "hard interrogation room," is for interviewing someone suspected of doing a crime. By pressing the button outside of the room, the door locks, a camera begins recording and the light turns red, so no one interrupts the interrogation. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Two pieces of art were gifted to the Lonsdale Police Department for their grand opening. An iron, thin-blue-line flag was donated by Lisa Tousignant of RR Revival and a painting from Cindy Shapherd from Nashville, Tennessee. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A crowd gathered outside the new Lonsdale Police station on Commerce Drive to watch Chief Jason Schmitz cut the ribbon on Tuesday evening. The public was invited inside to take a tour of the new station after the opening ceremony.
To kick things off, Mayor Tim Rud addressed the crowd of about 50 people. He expressed Lonsdale's unrelenting support for their law enforcement by contrasting it with the "other cities' talk about defunding the police."
After he snipped the streamer, Schmitz was invited to say a few words before everyone went inside. He doubled down on the support he receives in Lonsdale, mentioning that people always wave hello and thank him when they cross paths.
Next to Schmitz were two pieces of art, donated by local businesspersons. There was an iron thin-blue-line flag, donated Lisa Tousignant of RR Revival, and a fluid painting, donated by Cindy Shepherd of Art for Cops in Nashville.
As the crowd flooded into the front doors of the police station, officers posted up at various spots throughout. Upon entering, visitors were given free reign over most the rooms.
The control room is where cameras are checked and paperwork is done. The lockers had lots of space and even included their own outlets.
One intriguing part of the self-guided tour was the two interrogation rooms, dubbed soft interrogation and hard interrogation. The soft interrogation had nice chairs and a more inviting look, meant for interviewing victims, children, etc., while the hard interrogation was a wood table and less comfortable chairs.
The station also has an evidence storage room, which Officer Cody Brotherton shared his excitement for.
"This, here, is all evidence," he said, as he gestured toward the locked door. "Before, everything with evidence we've done at the desk we would sit at and eat at, you know?"
Inside the garage was a homemade jail cell, where people could line up and take pictures, like they were trapped inside. Many people took advantage of this, including the city council and city administrator.
Cookies were provided for everyone who came to check out the new spot. Mayor Rud said why he felt it was important for people to have this opportunity during a previous council meeting.
"I think there's obviously a lot of community support," said Rud. "I think they'd like to see what their tax dollars went to and all those kind of things. So, I think (an open house) would be terrific."
