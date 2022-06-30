Brad Bourn, a lifelong outdoor enthusiast with a long list of leadership positions with place-based organizations, will become the new executive director of the River Bend Nature Center in mid-July.
Bourn, who was chosen by the RBNC's board of directors, succeeds Breanna Wheeler who has held the position since 2016.
"I'm amazed at the incredible history of River Bend and am honored to build upon the great work that Breanna has done over the last several years to increase the relevance of RBNC to the Faribault community and beyond," said Bourn.
Bourn served as vice president of Phyllis Wheatley Community Center and has served as a commissioner on the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board for the last 12 years. He brings more than 15 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, including connecting youth and under-served communities to the outdoors, arts and other restorative experiences.
Bourn holds a master's degree in nonprofit administration and also brings a significant background in fundraising to the position.
River Bend Nature Center board chair, Dustin Dienst said, after an extensive search, the board was excited to welcome Bourn to the RBNC.
"He brings the right blend of skills and acumen at the right time to continue our progress in stewardship of the land, expanding our quality programs, and introducing River Bend to new communities," said Dienst. "We're eager to get to work with him and introduce him to RBNC."
A recent news release stated that Bourn will work closely with Wheeler, the RBNC staff and members of the Board of Directors "to ensure a smooth transition" in the weeks ahead.
Jane McWilliams, a volunteer naturalist and a board member wrote in an email about the good work the Center does for Northfield school students.
"It is a wonderful resource for environmental education, as well as for many outdoor activities," wrote Williams. "It often surprises me that people in Northfield don't know much about River Bend."
