A Minneapolis-based air filter distributor is coming to Lonsdale soon, bringing jobs along with it.
Scan Air Filter Inc. is opening up a new plant in Lonsdale. According to an abatement request that was brought to the Rice County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 22, the business claims it will initially employ 11 full-time workers at $17 an hour.
Some media outlets criticize tax abatements, arguing that allowing businesses to initially be reimbursed with public funds could hurt the local economy and take money away from the necessary services that they cover.
While the city of Lonsdale incurred the costs of land acquisition and infrastructure costs and if the county approves the tax abatements, the subsidy would total nearly $400,000, that money would be returned to the community within just over a year.
Should the business hire 11 Lonsdale residents at $17 an hour for 40 hours a week as promised, those residents would earn a total of $388,960 (before taxes) within a year's time. Each resident would have a pre-tax salary of about $35,360.
As with all taxpayer-funded subsidies, the public will have the chance to comment on whether they agree with the abatement. The public hearing was unanimously approved by the county commissioners and scheduled for Dec. 13.
Regardless of how the public hearing goes and abatements are approved, the business’ administrators have already finalized the Lonsdale move and broken ground on construction. It will be located on Commerce Drive SE, down the road from the new police station and next door to the Dollar General.
Nick Johnson, a sales representative at the Minneapolis branch, confirmed the project is already underway.
“As far as the county and city stuff, I’m not directly involved with the project, so I can’t comment on those specifics,” he said. “But we are for sure coming to Lonsdale and have already begun construction. We’re certainly looking forward to coming to Lonsdale.”
Johnson also specified that, while the company doesn’t technically do manufacturing, they have their own designs for air filters and distribute pre-fabricated filters.