Go to jail; don’t collect $200 at Community Days.
Along with the sidewalk chalk, face painting, caricature artist, games, inflatables and many other activities for kids that guests can find Aug. 13 at this year’s Lonsdale Community Days, folks can use one of their tickets to get someone thrown in jail.
This is one of the new activities in the kids’ section, which Krista Christianson, co-chair of kids’ activities, said she’s excited to use on her own kids. Once someone’s been put in jail, they can choose to wait five minutes or use a ticket to get out and seek revenge.
That’s not the only new thing at Community Days, though. There will also be a video-game vehicle, where up to 20 people can enjoy the air conditioning and go head-to-head on the latest games.
The adults will have plenty of activities tailored toward them, as well. Those who enjoy tossing bean bags can sign up for the 18-and-up bean bag tournament, so they can prove themselves as the Lonsdale bean bag toss champions.
If that doesn’t satisfy their competitive spirit, there’s plenty more, like a volleyball tournament, beer garden, BBQ contest and a 5K race. Not to mention, the historically popular car show and cruise will be returning to the festival.
There will also be an event called the Farm ‘er’ Appreciation Vehicle Fair, which will feature equipment, a farm book author and some special vehicles to get pictures with.
The Lonsdale Department Water Battle will give attendees the chance to compete against the fire department and other community service members in the town’s biggest annual water fight.
This year, joining the New Prague Dance Team and Shenanigan’s on Main Stage, is Good For Gary, a cover band from the Twin Cities who’s making the drive down to Lonsdale for the festival. They’ll be performing today’s top hits and getting people moving.
Community Day features lots of Lonsdale-based attractions and food trucks, as well as regional attractions, which has always drawn a large crowd. The Executive Director of the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce, Shanna Gutzke-Kupp, shared why she believes Community Day means so much to the people of Lonsdale.
“This is our largest event that brings thousands to Lonsdale every year,” she said. “Honestly, this is a day we get to showcase Lonsdale. What makes this community so special (are) the businesses, the quality of life, the friendly residents, strong leadership, our safe and clean neighborhoods. These are a few of the reasons people move to this small quaint city.”
The day starts at 7 a.m. and the last event doesn’t end until 1 a.m. that night, giving everyone a chance to stop by. During the day, the forecast is partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-80s, which Gutzke-Kupp said is “perfect weather for a city festival.”