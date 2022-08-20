Finger Wag

Jim Freid, a disgruntled neighbor and Lonsdale Planning and Zoning commissioner, wags his finger at Adam Traxler, the owner of First National Bank and friend of Jake Wetzel, who owns a car wash in Le Center and hopes to bring the business to Lonsdale. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

A group of Lonsdale residents gathered at First National Bank to express their opposition to a new car wash Thursday evening. Tensions were high throughout, and the neighbors left the meeting seemingly still upset.

Car Wash Meeting

Lonsdale residents shared their issues with the car wash proposed by Jake Wetzel at a meeting Aug. 18. (Colton Kemp photos/southernminn.com)
Matt Corbett

Matt Corbett, of Reliable Plus, pointed out that the dryers would be less decibels than the current neighborhood meeting, but the neighbors don’t see it that way
Jake Wetzel

Jake Wetzel, who hopes to bring a car wash to town, held a neighborhood meeting at the request of the Lonsdale City Council. During the meeting, angry residents told him numerous times how bad of a business move this is for him, regardless of the prime location. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments