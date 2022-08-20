A group of Lonsdale residents gathered at First National Bank to express their opposition to a new car wash Thursday evening. Tensions were high throughout, and the neighbors left the meeting seemingly still upset.
The meeting was held to discuss the possibility of putting a new car wash in the business park in Lonsdale. This comes at the recommendation of the Lonsdale City Council, which suggested that Jake Wetzel, owner of Wetzel Wash and Wax in Le Center and the proprietor of the possible future car wash, get the neighbors together to come to a compromise.
The meeting was only attended by about 10 people, including the owner of the bank, Adam Traxler, and Wetzel. Ben and Angie Franek, of Lonsdale, are a couple of the neighbors opposed to the project.
Ben expressed why he felt a lot of people have grown tired of the dispute.
“A lot of them got tired of just saying ‘No,’” said Franek. “They said ‘No’ last time. Now we’re back here again.”
Bridget and Brandon Duban shared the same sentiments.
“What he’s trying to say is that we all spoke, and we had an email sent in at the meeting,” said Bridget.
“If you’re saying you’re listening to us, you didn’t listen to us at the time. So what makes us think that you’re gonna listen to what we’re saying now?”
The neighbors are referring to a previous time that the car wash was proposed in 2006, which resulted in the city denying its construction. Now that Wetzel has brought up a car wash once again, the neighbors feel they are not being heard.
The main issue that the neighbors have with the proposed business is the the sound of the dryers. They shared lots of anecdotes about times they’ve heard loud car wash dryers.
“Go to Menards,” said distraught neighbor and Lonsdale Planning and Zoning Commissioner Jim Freid. “Kwik Trip has the most elite car wash you can have. If you’re in that parking lot, you can hear the air and you can hear the vacuum cleaners.”
Freid and Mark Ward are Planning and Zoning Commissioners who voted against the conditional-use permit in the past. Once Freid mentioned that the car wash could be heard from Menards, the other neighbors chimed in with stories about how loud it was, as well.
Matt Corbett of Reliable Plus, a distributor that builds and services car washes, has seen this issue before. In fact, this issue comes up all the time in small towns, according to a study provided by Corbett, and confirmed by a Google search.
“From 10 feet away, the decibels are 84,” said Corbett. “From 50 feet away, the decibels have dropped to 73. So, that’s 11 decibels it dropped in 40 feet. I don’t have the data from 100 or 200 feet, but when it’s dropping 11 decibels in 40 feet, I can’t imagine what it’s going to drop when we get to some of the homes.”
The nearest home to the proposed car wash is 148 feet away, according to site plans from Wetzel.
“We don’t care about 400 feet away,” said Freid. “We’re right at the end here, which means when we come home at night and we sit on our deck, we got to hear a vacuum going and we got to hear those blowers.”
Bridget mentioned that perhaps the study was conducted in a less open area, where less echoes would be. Corbett wasn’t sure where the study was conducted, but assured it was an independent controlled study.
Corbett also noted the study was old and the dryers that Wetzel would use produce 30% fewer decibels than the ones used in the study.
Wetzel feels that he has made concessions to try and appease the neighbors, but isn’t getting anywhere. The site of the car wash was already moved about 50 feet further from the homes, right up against the bank.
He also offered to put up a buffer, like a wall or trees. Freid felt that trees don’t work, since he has trees in his yard, but still hears people walking past his house.
Freid also argued that the area wasn’t zoned for a car wash, but Wetzel contended that car washes like his didn’t exist when those ordinances were adopted.
During the heat of the moment, voices began to be raised, reaching over 100 decibels, according to a decibel reader at the meeting. Councilor Kevin Kodada, who was observing the meeting, spoke at a normal volume after the neighbors had left; that reached 82 decibels.
“I’m so tired of people who are afraid of change,” said Kodada. “It’s funny, because we saw this work. It happened to be a Kwik Trip that was looking to put in a car wash. People were up in arms about traffic and noise, but now, if you ask anyone in that neighborhood, they’re giddy-happy that Kwik Trip is there.”
Kodada also mentioned that the old lumber barn across the street, which is zoned for a car wash, could be sold to Wetzel for the car wash. If the business was put there, Kodada feels that the project would be up to code, but it would face the neighbors house and cause even more noise.