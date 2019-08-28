In this Aug. 6 photo, Ansol and Janie Clark pose at a memorial Ansol Clark constructed near the Kingston Fossil Plant in Kingston, Tenn. The Tennessee Valley Authority was responsible for a massive coal ash spill at the plant in 2008 that covered a community and fouled rivers. The couple says the memorial is for the workers who have come down with illnesses, some fatal, including cancers of the lung, brain, blood and skin and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Ansol Clark drove a fuel truck for four years at the cleanup site, and now suffers from a rare blood cancer. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)