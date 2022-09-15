After receiving a number of phone calls from Lonsdale residents, Carla Pearson identified a need for a food delivery program in the Lonsdale area. She has hopes to get the program up and running by October, but is struggling to find volunteer drivers to deliver the meals.
Pearson is the elder adult services coordinator at Three Rivers Community Action, a nonprofit that provides numerous services to Minnesota people and families in need.
As an advocate and coordinator working to meet the unique needs of the elderly, Pearson feels the Meals on Wheels program would provide a much-needed service to the seniors of Lonsdale.
"I feel this is important for a few reasons," said Pearson. "First, it can get expensive to eat healthy. The meals we provide are hot, well-balanced meals that provide one-third of the daily nutritional requirements. There's also a lot of seniors who are homebound, can't go shopping and have no one who can deliver their food. We want to do this for them and keep them out of a (assisted living) home."
Pearson said that Three Rivers doesn't get all the assistance from the government that is needed to properly run the program. For this reason, the nonprofit is heavily reliant on the goodwill of local churches, businesses and people's donations of time and money.
"I called a ton of local restaurants, and they all said 'No,'" she said. "Except for Joann at Somethin' Tasty. … She has such a big heart."
JoAnn Erickson is the owner of Somethin' Tasty in Lonsdale. The restaurant owner spoke about the importance of a Meals On Wheels program in Lonsdale and why she agreed to help.
"I think it's important, because our elderly are forgotten about when they get older," she said. "My dad was home alone a lot, and I wish there was a program like this around before he died. It could've really helped him."
Although the program isn't able to begin yet, Pearson already has five interested clients in Lonsdale. To be eligible for the program, folks should be over the age of 60 and unable to leave their home.
This isn't a strict guideline, though, since there are a number of exceptions to the rules. For example, if someone is quarantining with COVID or stuck in the hospital for a month, Pearson said they are welcome to reach out for help.
There's not an income limit, since the program is geared toward those who just can't leave their home. That's why Three Rivers will ask for, but not require, a $4.50 donation for each meal, which can be covered by Rice County, if the client receives disability.
As mentioned, there are extenuating circumstances when the program may serve other members of the community. In these cases, Three Rivers would ask $7 per meal, but again these payments are not required.
Eligibility requirements are the least of Pearson's concern, at the moment. For now, she's focused her efforts on getting volunteers for the program.
The volunteers would pick up the meals from Somethin' Tasty at 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, follow their provided route and deliver the meals to each client.
Unfortunately, Pearson said volunteers are hard to come by, which is why she reached out to the Lonsdale Area News Review.
If she's to get the program going by October, she said they will need at least 30 volunteers. So far, she's found one.
"We have people asking us to get going by October," said Pearson. "There's people that really need this, but I can't promise anything yet. I just can't start without having volunteers. I really hope people will be willing to help out."