Lonsdale has reliable staff, an improving infrastructure and a growing number of amenities, according to Mayor Tim Rud.
His state of the city speech preceded two more speeches by the area school districts’ superintendents, who shared on the status of local education.
The event was organized by the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce and was held at the Lonsdale Public Library on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 7.
Rud applauded the number of city staff for their work offsetting some position vacancies, as well as the city council keeping the tax rate in Lonsdale the same. He noted the larger businesses moving to or upgrading in Lonsdale, like the Park Place Storage facility or Scan Air Filter, Inc. in the Lonsdale Business Park.
There are several small businesses in Lonsdale that survived the pandemic in a small town, which he was also recognized. He said it’s “not easy” running a small business in a small town and that “it is so important to shop locally.”
The new police station, which is fully staffed as of last year, received unfettered support from the community, despite the cost on the taxpayer.
“I was kind of surprised because it’s, you know, a pretty good expenditure,” he said. “… It’s really on the taxpayer’s shoulder. As we’ve talked in the community, there was just an overwhelming amount of support for it. It just, it was remarkable.”
Rud added that the number of parks in Lonsdale is “pretty remarkable” for a city of its size. One new park that got off the ground last year is the long-anticipated skatepark, which they bought from the city of Shakopee for less than a thousand bucks.
“It’s a pretty good size complex, and just recently we decided to locate it at Sticha Park, which is kind of in the south-central part of town,” he said. “And the Public Works is kind of rebuilding all the features of the skatepark and those kinds of things. It’s just another way to show that you can get things done without great impact to the taxpayers.”
School districts
Once the mayor wrapped up, Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp introduced New Prague Area School District Superintendent Tim Dittberner.
He began by thanking the organizer for the plaque he was given at the chamber dinner, which was in honor of his years at the district and his retirement at the end of the year.
The brunt of his presentation focused on statistics, which indicated a meritorious district he’s stepping away from. Their graduation rate sits at 96%, well above the state average of about 83%.
After running through several percentages, he mentioned his last big job in his position before Andy Vollmuth, the current principal of Normandale Hills Elementary in Bloomington, takes over.
“It oughta be interesting what happens at the state level, see whatever funding comes,” he said. “Right now, because of inflation, decreased enrollment, a few other things, we’re reducing our budget by about $3 million for next year.”
Next, the Tri-City United School District Superintendent Kevin Babcock gave a speech about the state of his district. In stark contrast to Dittberner, this year was Babcock’s first year as superintendent, after spending five years as the Medford High School Principal.
TCU began in June 2011, when Lonsdale-Montgomery School District and Le Center School District merged.
“As you can imagine, when you do mergers, it doesn’t always filter the way you want it to be where everybody’s happy in the sandbox together,” Babcock said. “So, coming into the district, my goal was to figure out who we are. … I don’t know if we know exactly who we are yet.”
The reason he isn’t sure whether the district feels its identity is concrete is because he thinks they still have growth and progress to be made. He said many districts take a while to adjust and embrace their new name and identity after a merger, but he feels they’re on their way and will continue to grow into their new identity.
One of the ways he hopes to develop a unified purpose within the district is by updating the strategic plan this summer. Babcock also mentioned the need to increase parent involvement.
“It’s very important we have families involved more so than ever because families are working more than ever,” he said. Over the last 10 years, I’ve seen less involvement with … parents and kids than I’ve ever seen before. So, we need to recapture that.”
He also stressed the impact that COVID funding running out will have on their teachers’ salaries. In addition, he noted to the teacher shortage that comes with low salaries and the impact that can have on class size.
But Babcock has implemented new styles of teaching that he says are supported by the vast majority of teachers. One of those new styles includes “first five, last five,” which entails having an engaging activity for the students, like a reading assignment, as soon as they walk into the classroom.
Another new initiative he implemented is the new teacher grading system. So, instead of assigning a numerical performance assessment, like a simple grading system, he sits down with each teacher and discusses what exactly they can do better or what they’re doing well.
Babcock finished by stressing the importance of public schools, noting the bad rap they’ve gotten in recent years.
“Public schools are really the hearth and breath of all of our communities, right?” he said. “Having schools in these small towns really keeps them going, and sometimes people kind of lose focus on that. Because we talk about money, we talk about taxes, we talk about different programs, but really the schools keep things going. Because our kids are the next ones coming back to these communities.”