Adam Pankow

Adam Pankow throws a ball in the Strike Force Bowl bowling alley in New Prague. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Adam Pankow learned to bowl by watching his father, Al Pankow, who learned to bowl by watching his father before him.

Adam Pankow Rolls

Adam Pankow shows off his form as he throws the ball down the lane. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Adan Pankow Watches

Adam Pankow watches as the ball travels toward the right, just before it begins to turn at the breakpoint. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Adam Pankow Posed

Adam Pankow is one of ten youth bowlers who were chosen for the Dexter All-American Team of the United States Bowling Congress. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Adam Pankow Pins

All 10 pins go flying as Adam Pankow's ball strikes them. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

