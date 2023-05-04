Hank Neiland and Wade Fradenburgh provide live entertainment at the 2021 Lonsdale Street Fair and Business Expo. Not pictured, Zach Miller played from 6:30 to 8 p.m. that evening. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Whether you want to shop local and don't know all that Lonsdale has to offer or simply like music, food and free prizes, you may want to head to Ash Street NE soon.
Several businesses in and around Lonsdale will be on Ash Tuesday for the Lonsdale Chamber Street Fair and Business Expo.
The annual event highlights area businesses and provides a chance for residents to learn about operations around town they may not know about. Lonsdale Mayor Tim Rud feels it's a "huge benefit for the community."
"It really does a great job to promote Lonsdale and advertise local business," he said. "It's typically pretty well attended. It spotlights a lot of businesses in Lonsdale and the area, and it's a good way for the residents to get familiar with the businesses in town."
While one of the main draws for the fair is the business' booths, there's lots more that fairgoers may look forward to, including the food trucks, music, drawings, inflatables and other entertainment.
There are over 30 vendors, according to the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp.
"This gives the chance for local businesses to showcase what they have to offer, and for residents to see what's in their community that they may not know about," she said. "Obviously we are very big about shopping local, so this can hopefully help encourage people to do that."
New vendors this year include Home Solutions Midwest, Scouts Troop 327, Triumphant Life Church and the Villages of Lonsdale. Gutzke-Kupp said the scouts will do some knot tying and other demonstrations.
Another new vendor is Dispatch Dogs, a local animal shelter that'll have pet adoption at the fair. Jennifer Sahler, the owner of Dispatch Trucking and Dispatch Dogs, said she was excited for the opportunity.
"We had a booth at Community Days and we got a really positive response from the community," she said. "So, the Chamber reached out and we jumped at the chance."
The fair will have more food vendors than last year as well. This year, food options include Kona Ice, Lonsdale Country Market, New Frontier Farms, Smoke, Somethin' Tasty and Steven D's.
"People usually really love the food vendors and not having to cook that night," she said.