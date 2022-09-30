The Lonsdale City Council unanimously approved a preliminary tax levy increase of 17.59% during a meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. While this merely sets the maximum amount that could be levied, not everyone in Lonsdale would pay that much more. In order to balance the budget for 2023, the city of Lonsdale has approved a preliminary tax levy increase of $2,875,000. This is a 17.59% increase from the previous year. Although such a high number is sure to raise some eyebrows, the actual properties being taxed will differ on a case-by-case basis. This is calculated based on each property’s assessed market value. For example, a Lonsdale home is valued at $233,400, and only $217,200 of that will be taxable in 2023. This results in a property tax of $1,183.31. However, the same home was only valued at $193,100 in 2022, with $173,200 being taxable. The property’s taxes in 2021 were $979.11. The preliminary tax rate in Lonsdale is set at 54.48%, a decrease of 3.4% from last year’s rate. This means that, if the preliminary budget is passed in December, only 54.48% of properties in Lonsdale are taxable. This all means that more expensive, residential properties are taxed higher than less expensive ones. So, a home valued at $416,200, which is completely taxable, would pay $2,267.47 in 2023 property taxes. For commercial property, however, taxes are increased differently than residential property. A business valued at $234,200 would be completely taxable, resulting in $2,143.25 in 2023 property taxes. Since 2017, the tax rate in Lonsdale has gone down 23.12%. During that same timeframe, the tax levy has gone up 38.66%. The city of Lonsdale also denied Rice County the 105% in debt service fund allocation (which is mostly to repay the Public Safety Center bonds), because they’d already made past payments. Lonsdale City Administrator Joel Erickson gave the council’s official reason for the denial. “Most of the debt service funds are not budgeted at 105%,” said Erickson. “Reason being is we’ve had prepayment of special assessments … Last year was the first year that Rice County has required us to include this in our notice. We’re acknowledging that we’re not levying 105% … The thought of the council was to say, ‘The people that prepaid their assessments shouldn’t get taxed again for it. So, we’re drawing that down. At the end of the last payment, it’s virtually zero.” Another notable change in this year’s budget, in addition to the increased minimum starting wage, employees of the library will receive a significantly higher pay raise than most. Erickson also gave the reason for the difference. “The library director was one of the employees that is paid below market value,” he pointed out. “(This change) was to make it a three-year incremental increase. Typical employees are receiving a 5.3% increase and increases in the library range from 7.62%, up to 11.37%.” Mayor Tim Rud expressed his gratitude to the staff for getting the library’s wages close to what the department requested. Erickson expressed his gratitude for the help he received from other staff members, as he put together the preliminary budget. The council will hear the public’s comment about the 2023 budget, during their meeting on Dec. 8. To inquire about the budget or the preliminary tax levy, Lonsdale residents can contact Erickson at (507)-744-2327, ext. 6.
