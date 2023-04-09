The Lonsdale Public Library director anticipates a large crowd on Saturday.
William Kent Krueger, the award-winning author from Minnesota, is making the trip from St. Paul down to Lonsdale for a visit, as part of this year’s Minnesota Author Tour.
During the visit, he’ll be discussing his Cork O’Connor series, as well as previewing his standalone crime novel “The River We Remember,” which comes out in September, according to David Brown, the director of publicity and marketing at Atria Books, Krueger’s publishing company.
The annual tour is put on by Southeastern Libraries Cooperating and funded by Minnesota Library Legacy funds. Each year, authors of Minnesota travel around showcasing their books at events, festivals and public libraries around the state.
Lonsdale Public Library Director Marguerite Moran said she’s hosted some great authors in the multiple years they’ve been a part of SELCO.
“But William Kent Krueger is a very big deal for us,” she said. “He’s a fantastic writer, winner of multiple awards and his Cork O’Connor mysteries are extremely popular at our library. We anticipate a very large crowd, by our standards anyway.”
The Cork O’Connor series is arguably one of the most famous of Krueger’s works.
Cork O’Connor is a private detective and the former sheriff of Aurora, a fictional town in northern Minnesota. He is part-Irish and part-Ojibwe, specifically Anishinaabe, which incorporates the Native American culture and history that many of Krueger’s books discuss.
But Krueger is hardly a one-trick pony. He has written a number of standalone novels, including “Ordinary Grace,” a coming-to-age story about a 13-year-old boy in rural Minnesota, who exposes secrets about his town after a number of enigmatic deaths happen there.
This is Moran’s favorite.
“The library’s book group recently read Ordinary Grace, which is one of his standalones,” she said. “I couldn’t put it down, and it led to a lively discussion about all sorts of big issues like grief, faith, and justice. Who could ask for more than that?”
Krueger has won many awards, regionally and nationally, and has spent months at a time on the New York Times Bestsellers List.
“I am definitely looking forward to his visit,” she said. “I’ve heard more than one person mention what an entertaining speaker he is.”