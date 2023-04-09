The Lonsdale Public Library director anticipates a large crowd on Saturday.

William-Kent-Krueger-HR-10.jpg

William Kent Krueger sits in a library with “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dinndorf)
William Kent Krueger Mug

Krueger
Lonsdale Library front door

The Lonsdale Public Library is hosting William Kent Krueger at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15. He is the Minnesotan author of the Cork O’Connor series. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments