The library’s playroom will be transformed into Sherlock Holmes’ office from Jan. 19 to 21, where participants can solve a series of puzzles to find the crown jewels and ransom Holmes to safety.
Lonsdale Public Library is located at 1006 Birch St. NE in Lonsdale. To pre-register for a spot in the new escape room, you can call 507-744-3977. (Colton Kemp photos/southernminn.com)

Among the items that will be used in the newest escape room at Lonsdale Public Library from Jan. 19 to 21, are a magnifying glass, a detective hat, a Cryptex, a toy Sherlock pipe, the crown jewels and a few other “artifacts.” (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

