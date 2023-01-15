Sherlock Holmes has been
kidnapped by Professor Moriarty and you, Dr. Watson, are the only one who can save him. You’ll have 45 minutes, so work diligently. His life depends on it.
“So, you need to go into (Holmes’) office, which is what this space will be,” Library Director Marguerite Moran said. “You’ll solve a series of puzzles in order to get the fine jewels that you can then ransom Sherlock with.”
This is the scenario for Lonsdale Public Library’s fourth annual free escape room, which will run from Thursday to Saturday, Jan. 19 to 21. To pre-register for the event at 1006 Birch St. NE, you can call the library at 507-744-3977.
There were limited resources for the escape room, but Moran isn’t worried that hurts the experience. She said that’s just part of being a public library.
“For doing it for free with no budget, I think we do a pretty good job,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun. … You have certain types of puzzles. Obviously, we don’t have moving doors or anything, but it is free.”
While children are welcome to participate in the event, the recommended age of participants is 14 and up.
“We recommend 14 and up,” Moran said. “Although, a lot of times, a family will bring in their 12 year old and that’s okay too. But you probably don’t want to bring in a 5 year old, because they’ll get bored.”
While the difficulty level is a bit more advanced than a younger kid may be able to handle, Moran took extra steps to ensure it isn’t too difficult. She said this was a problem with previous escape rooms she’s put together.
“I usually try to get somebody to beta test it to make sure it’s solvable and fair,” she said. “I tend to make them too hard. Apparently, what’s real common is that it seems real easy to you. You know, because you already know all the answers.”
She went on to explain another common mistake when making an escape room.
“You also gotta be fair,” she said. “You don’t want to have a red herring that’s really promising. Then, they spend a lot of time solving that puzzle and it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, you didn’t need to solve that puzzle at all.’ You just gotta make sure to give them all the clues they need, you know?”
She said the escape rooms have only gotten better over the years. This is mostly due to trial and error.
“The very first one I did, I made them do a crossword puzzle,” she said. “That took way too much time. People are pretty savvy, but you don’t want to make them assume anything.”
One piece she’s especially excited about this year is her “new toy,” which is a Cryptex, a small cylindrical puzzle with letters that must be in a certain position to open.
Ultimately, Moran said she “loves making (escape rooms)” and that people seem to feel the same about solving them.
“I feel like they are definitely getting better,” she said. “If you came to the first one and thought it was really hard and not that great, it might be time to come back because I’ve gotten better.”