Lonsdale is home to about 4,100 people and about a quarter of those people are children. But not even a quarter of those kids are able to go to a licensed daycare facility in the community.
Still, Lonsdale’s leaders are uncertain just how large of a facility is needed in the city.
During a recent City Council meeting, Mayor Tid Rud quickly mentioned that there was a daycare owner in the south metro area who reached out to him. He said that they had concerns about whether there is a need for daycare in Lonsdale.
“I did receive a call from a daycare business,” the mayor said. “They own multiple daycare (facilities) in south metro. I think their goal is to have an 80-child daycare. They just wanted to know if we feel that there’s a need for that size of daycare in Lonsdale, but I don’t know.”
After a short discussion, the city administration chimed in about a study that was done by the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. This study identified that Lonsdale was in the top 10 postal codes that need daycare facilities.
“At one time, a couple of years ago, we were like 80 slots short for daycare,” said City Administrator Joel Erickson. “I’m not sure what that number is now, but I agree with the general consensus that it’s needed.”
The 2018 study identified that there is a significant shortage of childcare in Lonsdale. When the study was conducted, it actually identified 174 childcare slots that needed to be filled in town.
Of course, this study was conducted five years ago. Since Lonsdale sees about a 2% yearly population increase, this number has only grown.
The 2020 Census and the American Community Survey estimate that there are 1,278 children under the age of 14 who live in Lonsdale. Of those kids, an estimated 556 are under the age of 5.
Currently, there are 19 people who are licensed to provide family child care services in Lonsdale. These licenses, which are given by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, specify the number of children they are allowed to care for and which age groups they can take care of.
In total, these 19 childcare providers, who are all individuals who use their own residence, are licensed to care for a total of 208 children. Of those 208 kids, 50 can be toddlers and/or infants. Of those 50, there is a capacity of 33 infants who can receive certified care.
Based on these numbers, there are currently 1,070 children under the age of 14 who are not able to go to a daycare in Lonsdale. Some of those kids may have family who can watch them and, depending on their home situation, may have a caretaker during the summer, or maybe they go out of town.
Before the meeting was adjourned, Mayor Rud asked if there were any last-minute thoughts. Councilor Cindy Furrer mentioned that she has also been in contact with potential childcare providers.
“There is a significant need for daycare in Lonsdale,” said Furrer in a separate interview June 24. “Our Business Retention Expansion group has been working to acquire stats about the need, but it’s a slow process.”