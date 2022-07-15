The Lonsdale Area Food Shelf, located in the Trondhjem Lutheran Church, is struggling to keep up with its rapidly increasing demand. According to the nonprofit’s leaders, the problem isn’t getting better anytime soon, unless the community can step in to help.
“We’re thinking this isn’t a short-term situation,” said LAFS President Tami Heimer. “The food banks are telling us food shelves that we should be prepared for this to be six months, a year, we don’t know.”
Alongside the expiration of various COVID-relief programs and other government grants, donations to the local shelf, along with the regional food bank, have recently decreased. Heimer said circumstances are the worst they’ve been since she started.
“I’ve been doing this for 11 years now, working with Channel One as our main source to get food,” she said. “This is the leanest they’ve ever been in those 11 years. They say it too; they come right out and tell us.”
While food donations are appreciated, the classic canned food drives are overloading the Lonsdale Food Shelf with beans and pasta, as their protein and dairy stock diminishes. One of the major problems they’ve run into is a lack of variety in these categories.
“You need some variety to things, because people have different food allergies and food sensitivities,” said Heimer. “So, you need to make sure you’re having a variety to cover a lot of different people’s choices and needs.”
The Food Shelf isn’t completely underwater yet, according to Director Mark Sibenaller. But their regular donors’ contributions, which make up about 85% of the food shelf’s funding, are getting stretched thin.
“We’ve been blessed and have a pretty good roster of people that routinely send $50 or $100 a month, as part of their ongoing charitable giving,” said Sibenaller. “What we hope people consider is: if they’re looking for a local charity that’s 100% volunteer run, so it’s not bloated with overhead, we could use the help.”
One of the main priorities for the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf is maintaining confidentiality for their clients. That, and COVID precautions, is why visitors must make an appointment to visit the food shelf.
“We’ve got a parking lot that is off from the main road, and nobody knows why someone is here,” said Sibenaller. “They don’t know if they’re here for church business or Food Shelf business or whatever, so we’re able to keep that confidentiality.”
The reasoning for that confidentiality is because services that they provide can often be stigmatized. They explained that visiting a food shelf can be a difficult step for people to take, either because of embarrassment, pride or other intrinsic factors.
“When you hear their stories,” said Sibenaller,” you realize that these are people that are trying. They’re working; they’re driving to the cities, and they have all these fuel expenses; their car breaks down; or they’ve had some death in the family.”
“And these people can be our next door neighbors,” added Heimer. “Sometimes, these are people that we often know, and they’re just in a tough place right now. So, it just makes you feel good that you’re doing good for everyday people, just like us. So quickly, that coin can be flipped, and you need that help.”
She goes on.
“You sit and you visit with them for a little bit,” she said. “A lot of them like to tell you their stories, and it can be very heartbreaking. A lot of times, you get hugs from people; you see smiles; you see some tears. But, as a volunteer, it makes you feel really good, knowing that you’ve been able to help somebody in the community.”