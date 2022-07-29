The Lonsdale Community Foundation was formed in early 2022 as a means to enhance the city’s existing infrastructure, making for a more well-rounded community. The LCF will have a booth at Community Days and will host a silent auction to raise money and get the word out.
Ariana Burmeister grew up in Lakeville and moved to Lonsdale in November 2021. As the chair of the nonprofit foundation, she sat down to discuss some of their current ideas, how people can become involved and how they hope to garner input and support from the Lonsdale community.
“We all picked Lonsdale for a reason,” she said. “But there’s definitely ways to enhance certain things. It’s not a bad place to live, by any means. We wouldn’t be here if it was, but I think there are ways to make it better and more accessible. So, we are about enhancing what’s already here.”
The foundation’s vice chair, Cynthia Peterson, is also enthusiastic about the group’s role in the city.
“We are so excited to serve the community and provide grants back to people to enrich and sustain this community,” she said.
The group is made up of Lonsdale residents, especially stay-at-home mothers who have the extra time to give back to Lonsdale. The city needs to keep up, as more families move in, she said.
“I don’t think towns growing is a bad thing,” she said. “I think it’s going to continue growing, no matter what. There’s development happening constantly, so we want to keep moving forward with that as well. There’s a lot of young families coming here, so we want to make sure they have a reason to stay and make this town flourish more than it already has.”
One of the main things that Burmeister has identified, with the help of community members and LCF board members, is a need for activities and resources for young families and teenagers.
“There’s a lot of stuff for little kids, but there really isn’t a whole lot for the teenagers in town to do so,” she said. “We’re not quite sure what that looks like yet, but it’s definitely on our mind to ask.”
In addition to trash pickup events and other free initiatives, she also explained that there are a few ideas floating around within the group, like a splash pad for kids, a skatepark for teenagers and even providing free daycare training to empower and encourage local childcare providers.
Of course, these things are impossible without the funds and support to make them happen. That’s why the LCF will have a booth and silent auction at Lonsdale Community Days.
“We’re trying to let people know who we are, since we’re brand new,” she said. “So, we’ll be doing a vendor booth and we have a silent auction we’ll be doing there. There’ll be a bunch of baskets and items that people can bid on. Then, that money will go into the foundation, which goes back into Lonsdale.”
The baskets and items in the silent auction have been donated by various community members and local businesses, like Smoke, the barbecue food vendor in Lonsdale. Ultimately, Burmeister hopes their presence at Community Days empowers people to donate money or time to their foundation and, in turn, the city.
It’s to say, ‘We’re here and we’re committing ourselves to this,’” she said. “We’re here in this community, and, if you want to see some awesome changes happen in Lonsdale, please consider giving to us, because it’s not going to happen without the contributions of the public as well.”