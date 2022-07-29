Lonsdale Community Foundation Chair.JPG

The chair of the Lonsdale Community Foundation, Ariana Burmeister, sits at the Coffee Fool with her son, William. She explains the importance of the LCF and how they intend to help enhance the city. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

The Lonsdale Community Foundation was formed in early 2022 as a means to enhance the city’s existing infrastructure, making for a more well-rounded community. The LCF will have a booth at Community Days and will host a silent auction to raise money and get the word out.

