Main Street still is full after Lonsdale Community Day entered the second half of the day. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Tables at Lonsdale Community Day were full around supper time. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Food stands serve the attendees of Lonsdale Community Day Saturday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A green muscle car drives on Highway 19, as one of the first vehicles in the Lonsdale Community Day Car Cruise. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A slick, red Chevy is driven in the Lonsdale Community Day Car Cruise. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
"LUVMYVW" is seen on the front of a Volkswagon in the Lonsdale Community Day Car Cruise. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Unusual headlights sit on the face of a muscle car in the Lonsdale Community Day Car Cruise. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A purple and white vehicle stands out in the Lonsdale Community Day Car Cruise Saturday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Blue and black paint on an old Dodge Dart contrast the green background off Highway 3. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A purple SUV with big rims cruises Highway 3 during the Lonsdale Community Day Car Cruise.
Rounded edges define this muscle car in the car cruise Saturday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A man drives his small, dark-green car in the Lonsdale Community Day Car Cruise. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
An electric-green car zooms down Highway 3. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A red and black Mustang convertible drives in the Lonsdale Community Day Car Cruise last Saturday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A gray Corvette is among the most modern cars in the Lonsdale Community Day Car Cruise. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A rat-rod-esque passes during the Lonsdale Community Day Car Cruise. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A little red truck was toward the end of the pack during Lonsdale Community Day's Car Cruise. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A blue Rubicon drives down Highway 3. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A crowd of children and adults, alike, boo and taunt Rich Max. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Rich Max is rocked by Leonard Literacy. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Rich Max tries to walk away from Leonard Literacy while rocked. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Rich Max holds down Leonard Literacy during the first match at Lonsdale Community Day's Steel Domain Wrestling event. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Leonard Literacy jumps from the top rope to smash Rich Max, during the Steel Domain Wrestling event at Lonsdale Community Day. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Rich Max holds down Leonard Literacy during their showdown. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Rich Max is taunted by some kids after losing his match. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Celtic Wolf puts a mask on Nikolai Glazek, 5, of Lonsdale. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Nikoli Glazek, 5, of Lonsdale, excitedly turns to his dad to show off his new mask, given to him by Celtic Wolf. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Miles Mora's head is pulled backward by Celtic Wolf. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Celtic Wolf and Miles Mora spin in the air during a move. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Celtic Wolf high fives several kids during Steel Domain Wrestling at Lonsdale Community Day. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Jason Rage collects high fives from his fans. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Judy Azul runs past the crowd, collecting high fives. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Briar Hale holds up an L on her forehead and sticks out her tongue, taunting the audience, as she chokes Judy Azul with her foot. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Briar Hale takes an elbow to the face from Judy Azul. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Garisson Creed lands a jump from the top ropes on Kyle Pro. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Kyle Pro throws Garisson Creed over his shoulder. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Garisson Creed fights Kyle Pro for the championship belt. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Kyle Pro shows his championship belt to Redick Valek, 14, while Loree Valek, of Lonsdale, laughs at his amazement. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
