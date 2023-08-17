Community Day 1.jpg

Main Street still is full after Lonsdale Community Day entered the second half of the day. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Tables at Lonsdale Community Day were full around supper time. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Food stands serve the attendees of Lonsdale Community Day Saturday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

PHOTOS: Lonsdale Community Day Car Cruise features decades of vehicular history

PHOTOS: Community Day wrestling draws full crowd

  

