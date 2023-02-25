“What else we gotta buy?” asked Councilor Cindy Furrer, earning a number of laughs from the Lonsdale City Council Thursday evening.

Lonsdale Road Maintenance 2023

Lonsdale will do improvements to the roads, which are highlighted in yellow, in 2023. Bids for these improvements were awarded on Thursday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
15th Avenue SE Trail Improvements

The trail running parallel to 15th Avenue SE, from Deerview Drive SE toward the Dollar General will receive improvements this year, now that the bids have been awarded.
Trenda Memorial Park trail improvements

The trail around Trenda Memorial Park will receive a number of improvements this year, as part of the 2023 Trail Improvement Project. (Colton Kemp photos/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments