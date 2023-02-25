“What else we gotta buy?” asked Councilor Cindy Furrer, earning a number of laughs from the Lonsdale City Council Thursday evening.
A number of bids were awarded on Thursday, as the council reaches the next phase for several projects in Lonsdale. Some roads will get new asphalt, some trails will be improved, and the city will get its own skate park.
Altogether, the projects are anticipated to cost just over half a million dollars.
The highly anticipated Sticha Skate Park bids came in more than 50% over budget, at nearly $155,000. However, because the trail improvement project came in “substantially below budget,” the extra amount was already covered.
Prior to receiving the bids, $100,000 was budgeted for the skate park after about $250,000 was given to the city of Lonsdale by the federal government. The money was part of the $350 billion infrastructure and COVID-relief bill, known as the American Rescue Plan Act.
Councilor Kevin Kodada noted the possibility of additional grant funding from The Skatepark Project, which City Administrator Joel Erickson said is still in the works. The Skatepark Project recently changed its name from its previous name, the Tony Hawk Foundation.
All in all, while the bid was above what the city had budgeted, there were several other projects that came in below budget. This, in combination with the savings from purchasing the equipment from the city of Shakopee, Erickson gave his opinion that it was time to pull the trigger.
Furrer, Kodada and Pelava each discussed the community’s desire of the park, even comparing it to how the archery park went through a similar discussion, but continues to be used to this day.
Furrer pointed out the folks with “skin in the game,” who have been wanting the skatepark for a long time, being given the chance to paint it. Kodada added that he feels folks will be open to maintaining it and taking care of it in Lonsdale.
A bid of about $200,000 was also awarded for the 2023 Trail Improvement Project. Trails that’ll be improved include the following:
• The trail that runs parallel to 15th Ave. SE, from Deerwood Drive SE toward the Dollar General.
• The trail on the west side of Eighth Avenue NE, from Ash Street NE to Fig Street NE.
• The trail around Trenda Memorial Park, from NE Second Avenue to the parking lot of the park.
This was actually about 40% below what was originally estimated and budgeted for the project.
Kodada noted one possible reason for the substantially lower price could be that it’s the “beginning of the season,” so companies aren’t pushing to meet their quotas.
Councilor Scott Pelava agreed, adding that the city has “pretty good luck by doing winter bidding.”
Lastly with the awarded bids, the projects also moving forward include the maintenance (2 inch mill and overlay) of the following:
• NE Sixth Avenue, from Fig Street to NE Elm Street
• NE Elm Street, from NE Sixth Avenue to Fifth Avenue NE
• Fifth Avenue NE, from NE Elm Street to NE Cottonwood Street
• Dogwood Street NE for 400 feet, traveling west from Fifth Avenue NE
• Lonsdale City Hall parking lot
• Lonsdale Fire Department parking lot