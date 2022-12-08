The Lonsdale City Council approved a 17.59% tax levy increase Thursday night.
For the median residential property owner, this means next year's city property taxes could increase by about $300 — that's assuming a 24% increase to the property's value, which is the estimated average increase from the city.
This is just Lonsdale's city tax increase. The county and school district's levy is expected to go up as well.
Joe Kramer, a Lonsdale resident, addressed the council during the meeting. He said that he can see the good work the city is doing, from a macro and micro perspective, but just doesn't know how people are going to survive if these increases continue.
If someone's home was valued at $400,700 in 2021, they paid around $2,265 for their 2022 city property taxes. In 2023, the city's estimates they'll pay $2.28 more.
If someone's home was valued at $280,500 in 2021, they paid around $1,518 in 2022 city property taxes. In 2023, the city estimates they'll pay $301.79 more.
This disparity is due to high-end properties not being expected to increase in value anywhere near the rate of those in the middle.
According to the Rice County Assessor, the median single-family home in Lonsdale is valued at $297,450. That's about $50,000 more than last year's valuation, which was another problem for some residents in the meeting.
As several members of the public pointed out, wages have not followed the same trajectory as their home's valuation. Another Lonsdale resident, Ryan Skluzacek, also gave his perspective to the council.
"It looks like the city's doing really well and everything seems to be almost hunky-dory, but I don't think that's the way the community is or feels," he said. "… All these parks and stuff, whether they're grant-funded, it all takes maintenance. New city police office, somebody's gotta come and maintain all that.
He continued, "(If) the air conditioner goes out, (that's) $15,000, you know? I got people that can't afford their air conditioner right now. Their air went out, and they can't afford it. Car broke down, can't afford to fix it. Tires are worn down, can't afford to change them. … I'd like to see more saving or more cut back."
On the business side, if someone's business was valued at $628,900 in 2021, they paid around $6,686 in 2022 city property taxes. In 2023, the city estimates they'll pay $353.47 more.
If someone's business was valued at $2,355,800 in 2021, they paid around $26,211 in 2022 city property taxes. In 2023, the city estimates they'll pay $712.14 less.
The council pointed out that several of the city's expenses may appear larger on the budget but aren't necessarily indicative of the real expenditures.
"The plow truck, which is $250,000," said Councilor Scott Pelava, "that was broken over three years. So, we'll spend it in '23, but we've been saving for the previous few years. So, that's a quarter million dollars of what you would think would be a deficit, but it's (been saved up). So, that's why the (revenue/expenditure) numbers look lopsided."