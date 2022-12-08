Lonsdale Tax Heat Map

Lonsdale's taxes are going up across the board for most. Wages aren't. (Graphic courtesy of Rice County)

The Lonsdale City Council approved a 17.59% tax levy increase Thursday night.

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments