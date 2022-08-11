Smoke BBQ.JPG

Smoke BBQ is located at 115 SW Railway St. smack-dab in the middle of Lonsdale. They are excited to now be catering events, which was always a part of owner Andrew Rasmussen’s vision. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

After just two years of business, Smoke started their own catering service. When Andrew Rasmussen opened the Lonsdale BBQ restaurant, it was always a part of his vision to cater events.

Andrew and employees.JPG

Smoke was at Community Day, where they served their unique-to-Smoke signature nachos. From left, Smoke Owner Andrew Rasmussen, 38, of Lonsdale; Maria Eischens, 25, of New Prague; BJ Bambenek, 30, of Lonsdale. The employees laughed together and embraced their clearly friendly work environment as they posed with their own beer glasses and signature nachos. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

