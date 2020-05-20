May 10
• Received report of several kids operating an ATV being chased by a dog on Harvest Dr. SW. Officer spoke with the parents and owner of the dog who were warned.
May 11
• Officer noticed vehicle parked on Main St. South in violation of city code, citation issued.
• Received report of a juvenile male skate boarding at the Water Treatment facility on Idaho St. SW. Officer located the juvenile who was advised to stop skateboarding at the facility.
• Officer received a phone call from a party asking for help on how to change locks on a door, party advised.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Elm St. NE. Officer made contact with the female who was later transported to the hospital.
May 12
• Officer noticed a large amount of black smoke coming from an area SW of town. Officer found a large pile of garbage burning. Lonsdale Fire Department and the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. advised.
• Received a barking dog complaint on Hawaii St. SE. Officer sat in the area and did not hear any dogs barking.
• Officer mailed a notice or ordinance violation to a property owner on Fifteenth Ave. SE.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Central St. East, vehicle unlocked.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. SW. Officer spoke with the caller which was an accidental dial.
• Officer mailed a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Fifteenth Ave. SE.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on 11th Ave. NE. Male had left prior to officer arrival.
• Received report of a suspicious male on Birch St. NE. Officer located the male who was from the previous incident and was transported to the hospital.
May 13
• Received report of a large rat in the back yard of a property on Bluff Heights DR. SE. Officer made contact with the caller who thought it might be a woodchuck or a beaver. Caller reported the animal did not appear sick. Officer advised caller he would not remove animal unless sick.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving without insurance while on a traffic stop on 70th St. West.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Officers were involved in a pursuit with a motorist for failing to stop for going 90 mph at Central and 15th Ave. SE. Motorist ran off the road at Lonsdale Blvd. and 90th St. East and took off on foot. Male driver was not located, incident under investigation.
May 14
• Received report of a suspicious noise in the area of 11th Ave. NE. Officers were busy on previous call. Area was checked by State Patrol.
• Received report of an open door on Florida St. SE. Nothing appeared suspicious and owner didn’t notice anything missing, door was shut.
• Officer mailed a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Seventh Ave. NW.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on Glencoe Trail.
• Took a juvenile runaway report at the police department. Officers were able to locate the juvenile who was returned home.
• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE. Officer located an intoxicated male who was transported to detox.
• Took a restraining order violation on Main St. South. After further investigation, no violation occurred.
• Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Building found secure, key holder notified.
• Officer responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE. Officer arrested an adult male for violation of a domestic no contact order.
• Received an extra patrol request.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Ash St. NW. Female was OK, officer located a male in violation of his probation. Report forwarded to the County Attorney and probation officer.
May 15
• Received a 911 hang-up on Alabama St. NW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Took a threat report on Industrial Dr. SE. After further investigation, no threats occurred.
• Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Arizona St. NW.
May 16
• Received report smoke coming from the Woodridge Ct. SE area. Officer checked the area and did not locate any smoke.
• Officer checked the area of Hawaii St. SE due to ongoing barking dog complaints. Officer did not hear any dogs barking.