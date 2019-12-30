The Tri-City United girls basketball team came out of its home tournament Friday and Saturday Dec. 27-28 with a needed win. The Titans trounced JWP on Friday with a 64-38 win but fell to a more challenging Waterville-Elysian-Morristown team 56-44.
“I thought [Friday] the kids played well and got some momentum,” said TCU coach Eric Specht. “We got a win that we needed that after a few losses the past week or so. Today, the kids played hard. The WEM girls basketball team is undefeated, top five in the state. I thought our kids came out with a lot of excitement to play.”
In their game against JWP, the Titans excelled with a high energy offense. Tri-City United had complete control of the court during the first half and crushed their opponents with a resounding 40-9 lead in the first half of the game.
The Titans were all-around exemplary in their shooting. Jess Dull led with 14 points total, followed by Grace Factor with 12 and Isabelle Factor with 10. Grace Factor was also a key contributor with rebounds, capturing nine for the team.
One area Specht felt the team could improve was their passing.
"I thought there were times tonight we could have made an extra pass to create a higher percentage shot for a teammate. This is an area we will continue to improve as our girls gain more experience."
Overall, he was proud of the team's efforts.
“I thought we really did a nice job in our transition offense, creating some easy baskets,” said Specht. “ I'm excited for the kids. Hopefully, we can carry this momentum into our game tomorrow night versus Waterville.”
WEM on the other hand, refused to let the Titans overtake them. While the Titans had developed an successful offensive strategy, WEM were experts on the court and outmaneuvered the team on rebounds.
“I think we’re starting to run an offense,” said Specht. “We’re finding out what the role for each person should be. The kids hadn’t played a lot of minutes and I think we’re starting to figure out what part everybody plays in this puzzle.”
Specht highlighted Grace Factor and Jessica Dull for their performances.
“Just from an effort I thought that Grace Factor played well tonight defensively,” said Specht. “And Jessica Dull is doing a nice job for us down low.