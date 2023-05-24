Minnesota legislators have finally wrapped up work on a legislative session widely regarded as the most consequential in decades, with newly minted DFL majorities making big imprints on state policy on issues from health care to energy to education.
After working at a breakneck pace that only increased in the final days, legislators passed a $72 billion budget, representing a 38% increase in state spending that more than accounts for the record $17.5 billion surplus legislators had to work with at the beginning of session.
Accompanying the budget was a $2.6 billion infrastructure package, which included $1.5 billion in traditional bonding and $1.1 billion in cash and funded all of the projects in the bipartisan bonding bill passed months ago and the smaller cash bill DFLers unveiled in recent days.
The package will provide funding for a number of local priorities, most prominently a total of $22 million in funding to help pay for Owatonna’s nearly completed wastewater treatment facility and an additional $4.5 million to help Medford connect to it.
In addition, lawmakers provided just under $8.2 million to acquire land for, design and construct a stretch of the Mill Towns Trail from Northfield to Waterford Township, $1.5 million for water and sewer improvements in Morristown, and $375,000 for predesign, design and construction of three new trail segments in Dundas.
In order to gain the necessary Republican support to pass a traditional bonding bill, something that legislators haven’t done since 2020, DFLers agreed to move ahead with a nearly $300 million package designed to stem closures of nursing homes across the state.
Months ago, Republicans in the Senate had blocked the bipartisan bonding bill, hoping to use their leverage to secure their overriding priority for the session: tax cuts, in particular full elimination of state taxes on Social Security benefits.
However, they were forced to eventually drop those demands as DFLers used their narrow majorities in the House and Senate to push through priorities including paid family leave and billions in new funding for education, health and human services and public safety.
Even beyond budget-related matters, the DFL majorities transformed state policy in one area after another, passing bills to legalize recreational marijuana, require all electricity to come from carbon neutral sources by 2040, allow driver’s licenses to be issued to undocumented immigrants, implement automatic voter registration, allow 55,000 felons on supervision or probation to vote, enact universal background checks on gun sales and a “red flag” law, reform state labor laws, safeguard access to abortion rights, ban “conversion therapy” and establish Minnesota as a “trans refuge” state.
Pursell focuses on rural broadband, health care
Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, touted the child tax credit, which she said could alleviate child poverty by up to one-third. Locally, she touted the more than $8 million for Mill Towns Trail through the bonding bill and a bill she worked on with Sen. Bill Lieske, R-Lonsdale, to lower the speed limit along Highway 19 outside of Lonsdale.
Pursell’s role as vice chair of the House Agriculture Committee gave her unusual influence as a first-year legislator in an area of particular importance to her district. In that role she helped to put together an agriculture, rural development and broadband omnibus bill which passed with bipartisan support.
That bill allocated $100 million in additional funding for rural broadband, a record amount but still short of the $276 million that she and a bipartisan group of legislators had called for as Minnesota appears set to miss the rural connectivity goals enshrined in state law.
Setting the state on a path to enacting a MinnesotaCare buy-in is another big win for farmers, Pursell argued. As independent business owners, she said that farmers need an additional avenue to be able to access quality, affordable health care.
“(The MinnesotaCare buy-in) is a really, really high priority for farmers, because they could face the income cliff where they make over a certain amount and their health insurance goes in,” she said.
Jasinski celebrates historic credit, road funding
Even with their power drastically reduced in an increasingly partisan St. Paul, local Republican legislators managed to rack up some key wins. Among them was the revival of the Historic Structure Rehabilitation Tax Credit, which Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, celebrated.
After several short-term extensions, the tax credit expired after the Legislature failed to pass a tax bill last year. Advocates for the credit, which provides a 20% credit for all historic rehab projects, say that it pays for itself many times over by bringing in economic development.
The tax credit has been particularly important for Jasinski’s hometown, which has the second largest historic district in Minnesota. The deal legislators struck will fund the program for the biennium and authorize it for another eight years.
Jasinski and Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, have also secured language in the transportation bill that will allow driver’s education students to take online classes. Another provision they backed will capture revenues from the auto parts sales tax to cover road and bridge repairs.
Legislators also devoted millions in new funding to cover road repairs in communities with fewer than 5,000 people, another Jasinski priority. $10 million was included in the bonding bill for the Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Program he has touted.
Jasinski expressed deep concern over the overall increase in state spending, which is projected to rise by nearly 40% in the biennium.
“(The DFL) refocused their priorities and spent like it was monopoly money,” he said.
Lieske reduces speed limit
As a first-year senator in the minority, Sen. Bill Lieske struggled to get his legislation included in the final omnibus agreements.
Working with Pursell, he was able to secure his legislation allowing for a lower speed limit along Highway 19 outside of Lonsdale. He also sponsored one bill and co-sponsored several others to expand benefits for veterans and their families.
Lieske ultimately voted against the veterans omnibus bill because he was frustrated that his bill, which would have waived burial fees for spouses and dependents of eligible veterans at veterans cemeteries, was stripped along with others from the final bill.
Draheim stresses nursing home funding
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, was likewise frustrated after conference committees removed several provisions he had championed. However, he said that providing additional funding for nursing homes is also a very necessary and important move.
About 2,600 nursing home beds have been taken out of service in recent years. With demand expected to increase as baby boomers age, Draheim said communities have few options when a nursing home closes.
“There is an urgent need for increased funding and support to prevent further closures,” he said.
Several bonding projects backed by Draheim did make it into the final bonding bill, the largest being $25 million for the Mankato Regional Water Resource facility. Locally, the city of Elysian will receive $3.5 million in bonding dollars to construct a new water treatment facility.
Daniels gets closed captioning, opposed bonding
Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, was also able to secure a few bipartisan victories. His bill to require closed captioning on TVs in public spaces has finally passed, after several sessions in which it enjoyed bipartisan support but fell short.
The bonding bill also included funding for two projects he strongly supports: water and sewer system improvements in Morristown as well as $10 million for the proposed North Zumbro Sanitary Sewer District, which proposes to connect his constituents in Wanamingo with a larger water treatment plant.
Daniels voted against the larger bonding bill. He argued that with the state enjoying a $17.5 billion budget surplus, the bulk of which was one-time money, there was no reason to borrow even more. He said borrowing for projects is costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in interest on debt.
“We had a $17.5 billion surplus. Why are we borrowing more money? Why not just do these projects in cash?” he asked.
Pfarr opposed bonding, supported criminalizing ‘deepfakes’
The Elysian grant, and another for the city of Belle Plaine to make key infrastructure upgrades, were championed by Draheim and Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur. Like Daniels, Pfarr voted against the final bonding bill on fiscal grounds.
“I’m glad we’re doing these projects, but it should have been done with cash,” he said. “No Minnesotan has that much money in their checking account and goes to borrow for these kinds of things.”
Though the bonding bill may have included many worthy projects, Pfarr said he was also concerned that it included funding for community centers, fire halls and other projects that, in his opinion, should have been funded by local voters if they so desired.
Pfarr did cite a few notable bipartisan legislative achievements, including one bill to extend existing bank regulations to non-bank mortgage lenders and another that would criminalize sharing “deepfakes” to hurt a political candidate or influence an election, or to non-consensually share “deepfake” sexual images of another person.
Even with the limited amount of bipartisanship, Pfarr and other Republicans expressed frustration at the overall direction that this session has sent the state in.
“I personally think this will be very detrimental to businesses,” Pfarr said. “But time will tell.”