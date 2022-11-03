Amid a tight overall labor market and with signs of frustration and disillusionment among even some veteran educators in the post-COVID era, school districts across the country have scrambled to fill teaching and staff positions.

2022 LS-H New Teachers

Le Sueur-Henderson welcomes new teachers to the district for the 2022-23 school year.

Pictured here are, back row: Devin Dirks (Band), Marshall Dalziel (Social Studies), Rene Quintero (ELL), Jack Schultz (PE); third row: Kyle O’Brien (Social Studies), Samantha Ashton (English), Alexandra Jagler (Kindergarten), Marcia Ranft (Library Media), Elizabeth Risacher (Agriculture), Jason Christoffer (3rd Grade); second row: Courtney Martin (2nd Grade), Jessica Mack-Hafermann (Counselor), Cassie Wilke (Child Life Specialist), Tia Lerud (6th Grade), Cheryl Thoemke (Speech), Colin Everson (Math), Benjamin Johnson (Special Education); front row: Casie Wiebe (Special Education), Michelle Sampson (Science), Macy Pederson (1st Grade), Mary Carson (Science), Diana Jennings (English). (Photo courtesy of LaRae Ludwig)
Mitch Dinse in metals shop

Owatonna High School teacher Mitch Dinse discusses the age and condition of a bulk of the equipment located in the metal and manufacturing shops in the current school. (File photo/southernminn.com)
TCU First Day 2021

Tri-City United High School Teacher Carey Langer instructs a class of freshmen on the first day of school in 2021. (File photo/southernminn.com)

