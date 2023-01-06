Voting Booths

Voters fill in the bubbles on their ballots for the 2022 midterms in November. (File photo/southernminn.com)

After taking full control of state government in a victory that was as narrow as it was surprising, Minnesota DFLers are prioritizing reforms to state election law that they say will increase the state’s already high rates of voter turnout.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments