After taking full control of state government in a victory that was as narrow as it was surprising, Minnesota DFLers are prioritizing reforms to state election law that they say will increase the state’s already high rates of voter turnout.
Minnesota has long been known for high levels of civic engagement and election turnout, and with the 2022 election featuring incredibly high stakes for both Democrats and Republicans, voter enthusiasm was strong across party lines and across the state.
In total, just over 2.5 million Minnesotans cast a ballot last November, about 61% of the eligible population. While above average for a midterm election, the voter turnout rate actually was down 3% compared to 2018 and dropped the state to third place nationally in voter turnout, behind Oregon and Maine.
Some legislators, including some local ones, see the possibility for opening up more votes in upcoming elections. And they have allies in Minnesota’s leadership positions.
Returned to office with an apparent mandate after fending off a Trump-backed opponent, Secretary of State Steve Simon is once again urging legislators to approve sweeping changes to state election law.
Some of the reforms backed by Simon include Automatic Voter Registration, pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds who will turn 18 by Election Day, restoration of voting rights for felons who have successfully completed their sentences, and even ranked-choice voting.
The Legislature will return to session this month with a full plate, most notably needing to allocate a budget surplus that has ballooned to over $17 billion. DFL leaders have a big wishlist, but they’ll need to hold together very narrow legislative majorities to achieve it.
So far, it appears that expanding access to voting will be among the top priorities for Gov. Tim Walz and his DFL legislative partners. DFLers are even getting national attention for the push, with Walz appearing on MSNBC last week in large part to tout the proposed changes.
New on the floor
Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, is the only local legislator who has been tapped to sit on the Elections Committee in either chamber. The first-time legislator said that her perspective on elections has been shaped by experiences of living and voting across the state and country.
A southern Minnesota native and St. Olaf College graduate, Pursell returned to Northfield to serve as community engagement coordinator and then executive director of Clean River Partners, a land stewardship-focused nonprofit previously known as the Cannon River Watershed Partnership.
In the meantime, she saw how the election process works in states like Oregon, which has achieved extremely strong voter turnout with the help of an all-mail ballot voting system, instituted by citizen referendum in 1998, as well as automatic voter registration.
“I’m interested to hear about how other states do it,” she said. “In Oregon, every ballot is a mail in ballot; they automatically get sent to people.”
Similarly, Pursell’s perspective toward ranked-choice voting proposals is shaped by her experience of voting in Minneapolis. The state’s largest city implemented ranked-choice voting for municipal elections in 2006, and St. Paul and several metro suburbs followed suit.
Now, some legislators would like to implement ranked-choice voting on the statewide level. Maine became the first state to implement a form of the system for state and federal races following a referendum in 2016, and Alaska followed in 2020. Now, Minnesota could become the first state to enact ranked-choice voting by law, rather than referendum, if enough legislators like the idea.
While Pursell found her experience of ranked-choice voting to be “empowering,” she has concerns as well. In addition to confusing some voters in the ballot box, she worries that potential delays in determining election winners could lead to voter distrust of the system.
“I think the hardest sell on that is it might take a week to figure out who won the election,” she said. “In that time, as we saw two years ago, people can spread seeds of doubt and conspiracy theories.”
Pursell expressed strong support for restoring the voting rights of felons after their release from jail, describing it as a matter of “justice being served.” In addition, she called for further funding for Minnesota’s elections to provide training, support and protection for election officials.
While Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, won’t be sitting on the elections committee this session, he worked on election law in his previous stint in the Legislature, most notably as co-author of H.F. 3429, which was designed to help the state’s election system adapt to the pandemic.
Brand said that the Legislature has an ongoing responsibility to evaluate election laws, with an eye to reducing barriers that may hinder the ability of some people to vote. He expressed support for Simon’s proposals, including ranked choice voting.
“Ranked-choice voting seems to be a really interesting opportunity for Minnesota to have more folks on the ballot, but less partisanship and more good ideas,” he said.
Another issue Brand said the state should tackle is campaign finance reform. Ideally, Brand said that he would like to see the Supreme Court overturn Citizens United vs FEC, its 2010 decision allowing outside groups to spend unlimited money in campaigns.
Barring that, Brand and Pursell both said they’d like to see significantly more transparency around campaign spending. While official campaigns are required to carefully report donations and expenditures, many outside groups face minimal disclosure requirements.
“Running our first campaign, we found that campaign finance law is very intricate and very confusing,” Pursell said. “That’s wild compared to these groups that can just pour what feels like unlimited funds into campaigns and not disclose where those funds came from.”
Republican pushback
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said that he would definitely support automatic voter registration, as well as bills to restore voting rights for felons who have completed their jail sentences and to increase transparency in campaign finance.
Frentz was open, but non-committal, with regards to ranked-choice voting legislation, and said that RCV faces murkier prospects of passage this session. Still, he is eager to hear more about the bill as it works its way through the committee process.
“The main advantage I see is that it reduces the negative campaigning and incentivizes candidates to build coalitions,” he said. “I think those are good things, but I’m not committed to a yes vote.”
While Frentz expects legislation like automatic voter registration to pass the Legislature, the odds seem low that it and other DFL-backed reform proposals could find broad bipartisan support.
Assistant Minority Leader John Jasinski, R-Faribault, said that he doesn’t expect that any members of his caucus will buck the party line to back bills like AVR.
“People can register to vote, and it takes responsibility to do that,” he said. “I don’t think you should just be automatically signed up to vote.”
One reform Jasinski expressed support for was requiring photo ID at the polls. The DFL has strongly opposed that measure, arguing it would create unnecessary barriers to the ballot box for poor voters, voters of color and elderly voters.
A decade ago, Minnesota voters rejected a constitutional amendment, which would have instituted a voter ID requirement. Still, Jasinski and other Republicans have continued to advocate for voter ID, describing it as “common sense.”
“I went to Hy-Vee yesterday to buy a 12-pack of beer, and I had to show my ID,” Jasinski said. “You have to show your ID for almost everything, so to not have to do it to vote makes no sense to me.”
Partisan policies
With no Republican support, the DFL would need agreement among all 34 of its senators to pass voting reforms and other legislation. Divisions within the caucus between more left-leaning DFLers from Minneapolis and St. Paul and more moderate members from the suburbs and Greater Minnesota are already becoming clear.
A fully partisan election reform bill would also be a notable break with precedent established over the last several decades. Even though the DFL could pass voting rights bills with bare majorities, tradition has held that all changes to voting laws should be bipartisan.
Prior to his first election as secretary of state in 2014, Simon served as chair of the House Elections Committee. In that role, he shepherded through major changes to state voting law, most notably establishing no-excuse absentee voting.
Even though DFL enjoyed full control of state government from 2013-14, the only period of one party control in St. Paul from 1991 to 2022, Simon worked hard to build bipartisan support for reform.
As politics at the Capitol grow ever more partisan and polarized, the tradition of bipartisanship in election law reforms could be just the latest casualty. While the new Legislature includes dozens of new members with unclear views on many issues, Jasinski said it doesn’t appear that St. Paul will be getting less polarized anytime soon.
“I think the incoming members are more on the extremes than they used to be,” Jasinski said. “The people who have retired, I would describe as the more sensible legislators.”