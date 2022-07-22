If you drive into Lonsdale from Interstate 35, there's a good chance you'll see Johnny Carson standing and waving to those passing by.
"The whole community looks forward to seeing him whenever he's outside," said Shanna Gutzke-Kupp, of the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce. "He is the ray of positivity that we all need."
As this year's grand marshal for Lonsdale Community Days, Johnny will have the chance to wave to everyone, as he sits atop his own float during the parade.
Whether it's a 90-degree summer day or a blanket of snow covers the ground, he can be found at the bottom of the hill outside of his house, greeting all those who pass by with a smile and wave. Often times, his waves are met with a honk of a horn or the rev of an engine, which brings him the joy to keep coming back.
"He likes it when they rev up their motors," his mother, Roz Carson, said. "He gets a real charge out of the police. They usually bleep or honk or, you know, flash their sirens."
He spends so much time outside getting people to honk that, even when he's inside for lunch or a break, passing cars will still honk. He recognizes many of the people who drive past, and they recognize him back.
"Kind of like good friends," said Johnny, "They're like my buddies."
One of his good buddies who drives through the town once or twice a day is a semi-truck driver, who hauls turkeys. According to Roz, the driver will lay on the horn every time he passes Johnny.
As mentioned, he is usually undeterred by the weather. There was once, during the winter, when a layer of ice covered the ground.
He tried to climb back up to the house, but slipped and fell, sliding back down. He grabbed onto a footprint indentation to keep him from falling more. When his mom quickly noticed what had happened, she yelled for his dad to grab a rope.
As she ran outside, not realizing how slippery it was, she ended up falling also. Eventually, the entire family was slipping and sliding all over the place, until they finally were able to climb the rope to the top. The family laughs when they think back on it.
Johnny enjoys a few extracurricular activities, also. Right now, he's part of a bocce ball tournament and is headed to regionals soon.
He's played other sports in the past, too. In the summer program of the Special Olympics, he won the gold medal in volleyball.
While he enjoys spreading his positivity and spending time with people for free, he also works once a week, stocking the shelves at Dollar General. He enjoys his job and often gets recognized at work.
In fact, he's so recognized that, on his 20th birthday, a woman in Lonsdale organized a drive-by celebration. He went outside, like any other day, not knowing that there were dozens, if not hundreds, of cars ready to surprise him.
They all formed a convoy and drove past Johnny's shade tent, honking and wishing him a happy birthday.
"It was just unbelievable how many cars there were," said Roz. "I think we were outside for close to an hour, while all the people drove by, and they were waving and holding signs."
One residents was apparently disturbed by the noise that day and called the police, report Johnny for all the cars honking. The responding officer wasn't having it, though.
"When we asked the police officer about it," explained Roz, "he said, 'Well, Johnny's not doing anything wrong. All he's doing is waving. He's not making the noise, so it's no big deal."
Even a bit of criticism doesn't bring Johnny down.
"I always tell him to look on the positive side," said Roz. "There's too many negative things going on in this world. In a negative world, he's a positive inspiration. Not a lot of people want to be friendly lately."
"Nothing you can do about that," Johnny added.
"Nope," Roz agreed. "Nothing you can do. Just smile and wave."