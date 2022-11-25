Jirik Family Farms 5.JPG

Thousands of maple trees stand in the backdrop of the Jirik Family Farms. About 4,000 of the trees produce sap that feeds into the 1,500-gallon tanks that he stands beside with his dog, Keeper. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Jirik Family Farms 1.JPG

Rice County Outstanding Conservationist Jim Jirik pulls a minnow trap from a frozen lake. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

As he stood on a creaking, frozen lake with his herding dog named Keeper, Jim Jirik pulled a wire trap from the water. It was full of hundreds of flopping minnows that he’ll use for fishing bait.

Jirik Family Farms 3.JPG

Jim Jirik pulls out homemade sausage and burgers from his freezer. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Jirik Family Farms 4.JPG

Among the wide variety of products made at Jirik Family Farms, Jim Jirik is especially proud of his apple syrup. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Outstanding Conservationist 1.JPG

Jim Jirik’s minnow trap, which he uses to catch live bait for fishing, had a substantial amount of minnows. The small fish catch his dog, Keeper’s, attention. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Outstanding Conservationist 2.JPG

Jim Jirik shows off one of the machines he uses to make maple syrup. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Jirik Family Farms 7.JPG

In addition to honey, bees make wax, which the Jiriks use for a variety of products they sell, or just wholesale. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Jirik Family Farms 6.JPG

Jim Jirik shows where honey and wax comes from by lifting a full collection of honeycombs from one of his hives. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Jim Jirik.JPG

At the Rice County Fair, Jim Jirik accepts his award and shares a laugh with Teresa DeMars, Rice Soil and Water Conservation District public relations and information specialist. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Jirik Family Farms 2.JPG

Keeper, the Jirik family’s dog that herds cattle, closely inspects the hundreds of minnows as they flop inside the wire trap. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Jirik Family Farms 8.JPG

The Jirik Family Farm cattle graze on whatever is left of the cornfield. In the foreground, several logs are stacked, which Jim Jirik plans to use to build a loft that he wants to rent out with Airbnb. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

