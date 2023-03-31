One of the Northfield’s most infamous moments in history will be recreated at the History Theatre in St. Paul.
“The Defeat of Jesse James” centers on Northfield’s historic story of the community’s fight back against the infamous gang. It is the latest venture from Jeffrey Hatcher and Chan Poling. The story was penned by Hatcher and music and lyrics by Poling.
In a Zoom call with Hatcher, Poling and History Theatre director Rick Thompson, the men behind the original musical discussed the back story of turning a historical event into a full-scale theatrical production.
“It was a twisty road,” recalled Poling. First, there was the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, there were the protests after the George Floyd murder. Later, there were changes to the script after a workshop. “The dynamics of the last few years factored in.”
The team had to figure out how to make a notorious outlaw into a lead character.
“That was a difficult knot to untie,” Hatcher said. “So, we came up with the notion that a bank robber could be a rockstar if his gang was like a band.”
After multiple workshops testing this theory, the creators came up with a set list of songs based on the idea that Jesse James was performing his last show, a farewell tour.
“We hear him tell his story,” said Hatcher. “We try to control the narrative by making the first act his journey to Northfield, and the second act about the righteous, charming and funny local heroes there.”
As they did with their show “Glensheen,” which was about the mysterious murder of a wealthy member of Duluth society, Hatcher and Poling started with the skeletal structure of the story and added in song moments.
Some song moments in “Defeat” focus on the bushwhacking gang, Jesse’s wife Zerelda and his mother, also Zerelda, who were second cousins, and Jesse’s time on the road between bank robberies.
“We wanted to use contemporary framing, not language from the 1870s,” he said. “We wink at the audience in a presentational way to bring the audience on our side.”
Hatcher he visited Northfield twice for research purposes. Touring the First National Bank and the Northfield Historical Society Museum was helpful, he said. Poling said went to a bank robbery reenactment during a recent Defeat of Jesse James Days festival.
But that’s where the creators decided to draw the line between history and stagecraft: no horses and no guns.
“We decided there was no way to realistically recreate the bank raid without it looking like a cheap movie version,” said Hatcher. “So we did it theatrically with music, lights and movement.”
Poling said during the production meetings, the team decided they did not want to hear 50 gunshots go off.
“It’s too damn loud,” he said. “We didn’t want it to be like an early western with so many guns going off. We didn’t want to hear that; it’s traumatizing.”
The creators said tackling the story of an attractive rebel figure like Jesse James who has garnered iconic, almost cult status, was challenging but not intimidating. Many popular musicals, including “Sweeney Todd,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Chicago” shine the spotlight on a “bad guy” in the lead role.
“Jesse James had many layers,” Hatcher said. “He was so young and complex. He was going through the trauma of youth, almost frozen in permanent adolescence.”
The creators said they want the audience to be entertained, but also to think about the history as they tell the familiar story on stage.
“I used his actual words in the song lyrics,” Poling said. “His words came verbatim from his letters.”
Thompson, who is new in his role as director of the History Theatre, said the image of a romantic cowboy rocker from the American West springs to mind after seeing this version of Jesse James.
“A gunslinger along the lines of Brando, Dean, Newman and Dylan,” he said.