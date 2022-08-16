”Every study has shown we need a new jail,” says Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas. “In 2007, that jail was about $18 million. We didn’t build it.”
With ever-rising inflation, everything from milk to construction materials has gone up in price and will continue to do so. According to Thomas, Rice County feels the effects just the same as everyone else.
“Now, gas goes up,” he said. “Everything keeps going up. I haven’t seen anything come down in my 50 years of life, right? But at some point in time, you have to spend the money to fix the problem.”
The 83,000-square-foot Public Safety Center, which will double as a new Sheriff’s office and a 76-bed jailhouse, is being constructed off of Highway 3 in northern Faribault. It’s expected to be complete in fall 2024.
As the population of Rice County steadily increases, Thomas says a new jail becomes a necessity. However, not every county official is convinced.
Some Sheriff’s Office staff are working out of storage closets. The current jail space for detainee recreational, vocational and educational programs does not meet Department of Corrections standards. (Read more about the jail programs in a future edition of the Daily News).
Hundreds of thousands of dollars are being spent yearly to house detainees outside of the county when the jail is at capacity. And that would increase because the Minnesota Department of Corrections is reclassifying the Rice County Jail to only allow stays of a maximum of 90-days.
“If we didn’t build it this year, and we pushed it off five years, and now we can’t house people here more than 90 days, we’re paying all that money and we’re getting nothing for it,” Thomas said. “At some point in time, we still need to build a jail. So, that’s why it’s important to build it now.”
The cost to house detainees outside of the county already was on the rise due to increasing numbers of detainees and an increasing daily charge per inmate. In 2016 the county spent over $48,000. In 2019 it spent nearly $193,000. Those numbers don’t include the cost of travel or the wages of the staff transporting them.
Estimates put the additional yearly cost anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million once the 90-limit goes into effect.
The reclassification was originally going to go into effect in November 2019. The DOC has pushed the date back to July 2023.
“I am hopeful that the new facility will better provide for the safety and well-being of the individuals housed in your jail and address those longstanding concerns regarding lack of adequate programming and recreation space,” DOC Director of Accountability and Enforcement Austin Neese wrote in a letter to the county.
The project is expected to cost over $81 million in construction and loan interest, which the county will pay back over a 30-year period. The Board of Commissioners has not yet decided how it will make those loan payments. A property tax increase is a potential source after the state Legislature failed to approve a potential sales tax increase.
Not every county leader is convinced a new facility is worth spending $81 million.
Rice County Commissioner Jim Purfeerst suggested other options may have been cheaper, like housing detainees in Steele County.
“Steele County offered to go in halves with them on their jail system,” Purfeerst said. “They offered to do that for $7 million, and I thought that was a good move, but law enforcement said it’s gonna take more time to transport. You can’t disagree with them on that, because it would. More time for the deputies to transport would take away from deputies patrolling our roads here in Faribault.”
Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha, who has voted against the project since its conception, expressed his concerns with putting money into a new jail. He also said the county previously purchased land surrounding the current jail with the intent of expanding it.
“We spent millions of dollars buying property and, you know, in their study, (they claimed) it would cost just as much to build there as it would to build new,” said Malecha. “I don’t necessarily buy all the numbers in this study ... So, we wasted our time (and) the taxpayers' money.”