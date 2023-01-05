The former chair of the Lonsdale Community Foundation, Ariana Burmeister, sits at the Coffee Fool with her son, William. She stepped down from the role while she is on maternity leave. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Do you have a burning idea to improve the city, but don't have the money to make it happen? Well, the Lonsdale Community Foundation is offering up to $5,000 to residents who want to make their ideas into a reality.
The foundation is hosting a "Big Ideas Meeting" from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School. The meeting's purpose is to find anyone who has a good idea and to help fund said idea.
“We are excited to hear everything that our community members have to bring to the table at this meeting," said Cynthia Peterson, LCF chairperson. "There may be assets that already exist, but many in our community may not know about them. We hope to also come up with some wonderful ideas that turn into future projects because we will be giving out community grants up to $5,000 this spring.”
The LCF is offering multiple donation-funded grants to anyone who has a great idea that will "improve the quality of life" in Lonsdale. The only qualification for the grant is that it won't go toward "economic development," like a new gas station or a McDonalds.
"We just want to sit down as a large group and invite everybody in line so that we can, you know," said Maggie Stensaas, the Vice Chairperson of the Lonsdale Community Foundation. "So whether that's students that are in school now that want to voice their opinion, moms, business owners, people who primarily volunteer in our community and retired folks; we just want everybody to come and put their two cents in."
Those with kids need not worry about finding a babysitter, because the Lonsdale Ambassadors will be providing free childcare during the meeting. However, if anyone is still not able to make the meeting, they can reach out with their idea via email at LonsdaleFund@gmail.com.
"What we're really hoping is get some people that are passionate about a couple ideas together and really encourage them to apply for grants," said Stensaas. "So we'll be taking grant applications, at least starting next month. We really want to get people inspired, because all of our grants are citizen-led grants up to $5,000."
The grants were half funded by donations that the group has accumulated over the last few months, during events like Community Days and Frosty Fest. The other half was matched by the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.