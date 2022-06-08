Since 1991, Rice County Habitat for Humanity has partnered with 68 families to provided 62 new homes, two repairs and four recycled homes.
The Christian nonprofit is building with five families in the same Faribault neighborhood this summer. Eight adults and 21 children from the Ahmed/Jama, Limon, Warsame, Ogutu and Elwood families gathered with Habitat staff and supporters Tuesday evening for a groundbreaking ceremony.
Habitat continues to build on the land in the north part of Faribault, along Acorn Trail. The families will join the neighborhood of four previous Habitat homes, and Community Engagement Coordinator Jodi Beach pointed out how special it will be for all of the families to be together.
Led by Executive Director Dayna Norvold, the ceremony included a prayer for shelter and blessings for the families.
"It's exciting for the kids and adults to see where their house will be," Norvold said.
Family Services Coordinator Cheri Johnson added, "All the families have worked really hard to get to this point; for some it's been even three years. It just goes to show when you need a home, and want a home, you'll get a home. Your life will change for the better, and all of your kids will grow up together."
Following the introduction of the families, each family posed for a photo on their lot, with shovels in hand.
After the ceremony concluded, families enjoyed root beer floats, met their future neighbors and shared how nice it will be for their children to have playmates nearby.
Families also scoped out their lots. The Elwood children ran through the grass and imagined all of playing that will take place there, including lots of rolling and sledding down the hill.
Prior to the ceremony, Beach explained partner families are selected on three main criteria: a need for housing, ability to partner with Habitat in sweat equity (building with the volunteers on their own house or another partner's family's house) and ability to pay an affordable mortgage when the build is complete.
Volunteers help with the construction. Volunteers and also sign up to bring meals to workers, serve as a site host or on committees. Beach anticipates Habitat will be welcoming volunteers in July.
Since the lots are all within close proximity of one another, Johnson said it was cheaper to have crews build all five houses at the same time.
Habitat homeowners are more involved in their community and have a high graduation rate, according to Beach. The affordable mortgage creates a sense of pride and stability for the family, she said.
"Habitat believes in a hand up, not a hand out," Beach said. "Racial inequity in housing remains substantial in Minnesota. The supply of affordable homes is dwindling. One in nine households spend half or more of their income in housing."