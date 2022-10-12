Rice County is receiving a nearly $1 million federal grant to develop jail diversion and other programs to help people with substance-abuse disorders.
Deputy-Administrator of Rice County Community Services Rick Gieseke addressed the Rice County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning about the grant. He explained how the funds will be used.
Currently, when someone is caught with drugs or overdosing, they find themselves in a jail cell and facing charges. Instead of treating addicts as criminals, the programs will focus on treatment.
Once a social worker or police officer identifies someone with a substance-abuse disorder who is willing to get treatment, they’ll refer them to the county attorney’s office. The attorney will decide eligibility for a diversion program on a case-by-case basis.
So long as the charge is a misdemeanor and the person has no prior felony charges, the program is intended to get them into inpatient treatment, and provide them with housing before and after they receive care.
Participants may be housed at Beyond Brink in Owatonna while they wait for an open treatment bed.
After completing treatment, program participants will be able to stay in Community Action Center of Northfield’s housing for up to a few months, which Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliot described as a, “crucial,” step toward recovery.
HealthFinders Collaborative will also receive $100,000 of the grant funding annually to employ Spanish and Somali coordinators who will guide participants through the process, and help them access local treatment and recovery resources.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will also go toward hiring another probation officer who will work with diversion participants.
Rice County was one of 25 counties across the county chosen to receive the grant, which will be paid in installments over the next three years.
Ashley Anderson, director of collaborative health projects at Healthy Community Initiative, explained why the diversion and treatment program is needed.
“This project came out of our overdose fatality reviews,” Anderson told the board. “What we found, after doing a dozen reviews, that almost all of our overdose decedents have had justice involvement. And so our goal is to really intervene earlier and to divert people towards treatment and recovery versus justice involvement.”
Historically, the “Just Say No” approaches to addiction have been demonstrable failures. This is mainly due to the emphasis on deterrence from drugs rather than the treatment of addiction.
In 2009, the Journal of the American Medical Association outlined how the criminal justice system could implement therapeutic treatment programs to rehabilitate people with the disease.
To put decades of research into localized perspective, the Rice County Opioid Response Project was formed, which consisted of a team of addiction treatment professionals, including Anderson. The group identified the local need for the program, citing several overdoses in Rice County last year, including four that were fatal.
“Getting people into treatment early really is much better than (doing so) after years of struggling,” Rice County Attorney John Fossum stated in a press release. “It reduces the need for prosecution and punishment when what we’re really trying to do is treat a disease.”