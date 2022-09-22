sixth grade.JPG

Sixth graders of TCU Lonsdale Elementary School pose in front of their new tree. At the end of their school year, they'll return to the tree to see the progress it's made. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The kids, equipped with shovels and dirt, put in work to make sure their new tree has plenty of healthy soil for the winter. Once the dirt was placed, they pat it down to ensure it won't wash away in the rain. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Fourth, fifth and sixth graders from Tri-City United (TCU) Lonsdale Elementary School gathered outside to plant three trees in the rain, as part of the first Rice County United Way's Day of Caring. The school was just one of several groups to participate in the countywide event Friday.

As the sixth graders posed for their picture with their newly planted tree, many of them cracked jokes and shared laughs while their friends got into position. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Several businesses and nonprofits partook in the Day of Caring, including employees of the Northfield Target. They made their way to the local YMCA to help clean and organize. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Two of the sixth graders filled the role of Jack and Jill by fetching a pail of water for their new tree. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The sixth graders of Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School listen to their instructions from Community Education Director Layne Wilbright (second-right) and Principal Tony Johnson (right). (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129.

