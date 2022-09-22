The sixth graders of Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School listen to their instructions from Community Education Director Layne Wilbright (second-right) and Principal Tony Johnson (right). (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The kids, equipped with shovels and dirt, put in work to make sure their new tree has plenty of healthy soil for the winter. Once the dirt was placed, they pat it down to ensure it won't wash away in the rain. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Sixth graders of TCU Lonsdale Elementary School pose in front of their new tree. At the end of their school year, they'll return to the tree to see the progress it's made. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Several businesses and nonprofits partook in the Day of Caring, including employees of the Northfield Target. They made their way to the local YMCA to help clean and organize. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Fourth, fifth and sixth graders from Tri-City United (TCU) Lonsdale Elementary School gathered outside to plant three trees in the rain, as part of the first Rice County United Way's Day of Caring. The school was just one of several groups to participate in the countywide event Friday.
United Way has hosted many Days of Caring around the world and, in 2019, the Faribault and Northfield United Way combined to form Rice County United Way. The event is a way for the Rice County organization to get involved and give back to the community.
"As our Little Titans Preschool program, we are a proud organization that does receive funds from the Rice County Area United Way," said TCU Community Education Director Layne Wilbright. "What they do is they give us money for preschool scholarships, which basically means, with those dollars, we help families cover some of the costs to send their kids to preschool. That's a big thing because we want kids to have the opportunity to experience preschool before they go into kindergarten. So, we're proud to do that."
As rain fell from the sky, each grade level quickly got their trees into the ground, packed in soil and fetched buckets of water for each of the maple trees. Once the tree had been planted, they gathered around for a picture with it.
"We're gonna go as quick as we can," said Principal Tony Johnson, before the kids went outside. "We want to get your picture taken (with) it once it's in the ground, because then you guys will have your picture with it the day it was planted. Then, when you guys have your last day of sixth grade, we'll get your picture by that same tree to see what it looks like after the whole school year."
Several of the students showed their strength, when it came time to work, by carrying buckets of water and shoveling piles of dirt for the newly planted trees. While they were braving the cold weather, the kids' enthusiasm remained strong until they finished.
While the Lonsdale Elementary students were planting trees, other groups around Rice County were giving back in their own ways. Included in the volunteers, were several employees of the Northfield Target.
They visited the Northfield Area Family YMCA to help clean trash around the building, organize equipment in the gymnasium and clean the exercise machines. The employees weren't paid for their work, instead doing it to give back to the community.
"We signed up because we want to give back to the Northfield community," said their group's leader, Kayla Stuefen. "We just wanted to help with whatever we could and show the community that we appreciate them."
As they did their volunteer work, they all had a smile on their faces and shared laughs together. Each grade of Lonsdale Elementary may have been cold for the 15 minutes they were outside, but they too never lost sight of their mission and also shared laughs and smiles while they gave back.
