Multicolor string lights, s’mores, fire pits and a horse-drawn carriage will be on Main Street in Lonsdale for Frosty Fest from 4 to 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Among the festivities, several local business owners will be mingling with their community. Attendees are encouraged by the Chamber of Commerce to support the stores, in honor of Small Business Saturday, which falls on the same day as the festival.
Executive Director of the Lonsdale Chamber Shanna Gutzke-Kupp explained why shopping local is important for any community, especially a growing one like Lonsdale.
“When you shop locally, you help create jobs for teachers, firemen, police officers and many other essential professions, help the environment and conserve your tax dollars,” said Gutzke-Kupp.
“You know the local owners and can take advantage of their expertise, you’re their friends and neighbors and locally owned businesses have a vested interest in knowing how to serve you. They’re passionate about what they do. Lastly, you make your community a destination and bring more people to shop (in) Lonsdale.”
The sky will be mostly filled with clouds and the high won’t get over 31 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Weather Channel’s 10-day forecast. Attendees may consider wearing multiple layers, gloves and a hat, in order to protect themselves against frostbite.
Many of the downtown businesses will have drawings for prizes and discounts and will serve treats to patrons. Food and refreshments will be available around the festival as well.
To encourage supporting the local businesses, the Chamber of Commerce put together a Lonsdale first! Loyalty Program, which runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31. To participate, people pick up a special card from the Chamber, which has a list of participating businesses.
Then, as they spend money at the businesses, the store employees will stamp the cards. A fully stamped card can be used to enter a drawing, which will happen at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner Meeting on Jan. 31, for several hundred dollars in Chamber checks.
There will be a few sections of the festival, which will be scattered around Main Street. One of the sections is the Frosty Fest Winter Wonderland, where folks can get pictures with various characters.
Mrs. Claus will be in attendance with her husband, Santa, and both will be taking photos with the kids. Frosty the Snowman will also be there for photos.
As the festival finishes up, the groups will head to Lion’s Park for the tree-lighting ceremony at 6:15 p.m. This year, in addition to lighting the tree, a lantern release will happen at the same time, filling the sky with soft, warm, glowing lights in the paper capsules.