The horse-drawn carriage brings folks up and down Main Street in Lonsdale during Frosty Fest 2021. (Photos courtesy of the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce)
The horse-drawn carriage was one of the driving attractions for last year’s Frosty Fest. The chariot will return for this year’s celebration. (Photo courtesy of the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce)

Multicolor string lights, s’mores, fire pits and a horse-drawn carriage will be on Main Street in Lonsdale for Frosty Fest from 4 to 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Santa sits on a golden throne at last year’s Frosty Fest.
Several children stand with Frosty, Santa and Elsa, just outside Toy Land at last year’s Frosty Fest.
Santa and Frosty the Snowman take the stage with Elsa during last years’ Frosty Fest in Lonsdale. The event will return for a second year from 4 to 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. (File photo courtesy of Something For All)
Frosty and Olaf, both Snowmen, greet people at the entrance of last year’s Frosty Fest.

