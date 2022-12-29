The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District selected the Tom Jirik family as the 2022 Forest Stewardship Award winner for Rice County.
The Forest Stewardship Award recognizes Rice County landowners or organizations who sustainably manage existing woodlands, restore native forest habitats, or practice best management practices in agroforestry.
Going on four generations, the Jiriks have been managing their family woodlands in rural Wheatland and Webster townships.
Around 50 years ago, their father Tom Jirik began working with Tom Kraemer DNR Forester in the Faribault office, to improve wildlife habitat, including the planting of thousands of trees.
Tom’s daughter, Cheryl Jirik purchased land adjacent to her father’s property a few years ago from her Uncle Frank A. Jirik’s children. Together, her property and the family’s combine for a total of 115 acres of diverse habitats including wetlands, native prairie and woodlands.
The family has continued to work with the DNR by enrolling their woodland in the Forest Stewardship Program. Their Stewardship Plan was recently renewed and updated by Jake Froyum with the DNR Field Office in Faribault.
Over the years around 20,000 trees have been planted on the properties, including black walnut, red oak, white cedar, white pine, red pine, Amur maple, and Siberian pea shrub.
Today, Cheryl Jirik leads the care of the Jirik’s forest land. Amur maple and Siberian pea shrub have become invasive in Minnesota. So now, the Jiriks are working to control these species. The Amur maple were so thick that Cheryl had to hire a crew to cut and mulch these trees on her property.
Invasive and non-desirable species are a big obstacle in the restoration process. “Trees like Amur maple, Siberian elm, and European buckthorn would be controlled if we had natural fire occurring across the landscape,” Cheryl said. “Without fire, we have to turn to mechanical and chemical spot control to knock these species back.”
Other forestry practices include timber stand improvement. In addition to controlling the invasive species, less desirable tree species like box elder, elm, and over abundant native maple are being controlled. The stands of bur oak and black walnut will also be thinned out to decrease the competition between the trees as they grow.
“We want oak to regenerate, especially bur oak,” Cheryl said. “Oak is the king of the forest. It feeds the highest number of wildlife and insect species.”
Trails have also been constructed throughout the woodland to access the trees and to provide safe paths for the family as they recreate and hunt on the property. Some existing trails had spring rut erosion. Through the Forest Stewardship Program, the Jiriks received cost share to fix the erosion problem by installing ironwood tree poles across the trails and planting eco grass to stabilize the eroded areas.
“It’s very rewarding to see what happens when you complete parts of the restoration process and start to see the environment heal,” Cheryl said. “We have a growing patch of heart-leaved skull cap that began to return after we cleared out a bunch of European buckthorn. It is a rare plant species and its population has steadily declined in Minnesota over the years,” she added.
Besides the woodland areas, Cheryl is restoring native tallgrass prairie and forbs on the property. She is working with the Natural Resource Conservation Service and has signed up 25 acres of tillable land for the Conservation Reserve Program.
“I would like to see this land restored back to the way it was before farming. The more contiguous, restored, natural areas we have, the more diversity of wildlife species we can support. It’s exciting and rewarding to watch that transformation,” Cheryl said.
Cheryl also is active in outreach to other landowners by teaching them about controlling invasive species and woodland management. She is active in the Minnesota Women’s Woodland Network and has also presented courses to others in safe chainsaw operation, invasive species control, native plant landscaping, and woodland management. She is founder of Landscape Restoration, a company that assists landowners with invasive species management and restoration of native plant and wildlife habitat.
“I look back at what my dad and uncle did to help steward our land. Now that I am helping to manage the property, I think a lot about the legacy my dad wanted to leave for his offspring,” Cheryl said. I am concerned about how little natural space we have left in the countryside and it continues to dwindle. By the time we figure out that we need these natural areas for wildlife and plant habitat, it may be too late. I can do my part to help leave a living legacy on my little piece of the planet.”