TZD 2022 4.JPG

Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas presents an award to Faribault Police Officer Jacob Charlton for making the most DWI arrests in the last fiscal year. (Colton Kemp photos/southernminn.com)
TZD 2022 2.JPG

Rice County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Stone shakes the hand of Scott McConkey, the Minnesota Department of Traffic Safety law-enforcement liaison for southern Minnesota, before being handed the DWI All Star Bat. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

The holiday season can bring a lot of families together to celebrate. But, especially for the police, the holidays bring a much darker reality to the forefront of the conversation.

TZD 2022 6.JPG

Faribault Police Sgt. Mark Krenik shares anecdotes and statistics about traffic fatalities during the Toward Zero Deaths holiday kickoff event at the new Lonsdale Police Station. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
TZD 2022 6.JPG

Faribault Police Sgt. Mark Krenik shares anecdotes and statistics about traffic fatalities during the Toward Zero Deaths holiday kickoff event at the new Lonsdale Police Station. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
TZD 2022 3.JPG

Faribault Police Sgt. Mark Krenik reads a written commendation for Officer Jacob Charlton’s efforts in combatting impaired driving. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
TZD 2022 5.JPG

The DWI All Star Bat is inscribed with Rice County Sheriff Deputy Larry Stone’s nickname, “Millhouse.”
TZD 2022 1.JPG

Casey’s General Store in Lonsdale put stickers, reminding people to drive safely, on every pizza box for the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments