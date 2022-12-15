Filing for seats on Rice County townships’ boards of supervisors opens Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, and runs through Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
The treasurer’s seat is up in 13 of the county’s 14 townships. In Forest Township, the treasurer is an appointed, not an elected, position.
One seat on all but one of the townships’ boards of supervisors will also be on the ballot. In Bridgewater Township, two of the board’s five supervisors seats -- those now held by Kathleen Kopseng and Thomas Hart -- will be up.
Candidates for town board must
• Be eligible to vote in Minnesota
• Not have filed for another office in the upcoming primary or general election
• Be 21 years or more upon assuming office
• Have maintained residence in their district for at least 30 days before the general election
Candidates must file with the town clerk. Contact the town clerk to learn when and where they are accepting affidavits for candidacy. Filing offices may be closed on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Monday, Jan, 16, but must be open from 1-5 p.m. on the last day of filing, Tuesday, Jan. 17.
In addition to completing an affidavit for candidacy, candidates must pay a $2 filing fee.
Township elections will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Rice County township clerks:
BRIDGEWATER: Lori Noreen 507-645-1656, clerk@bridgewatertwp.org
CANNON CITY: Marilyn Caron, 507-384-1998, caronmarilyn11@gmail.com
ERIN: Sharon Kaisershot, 507-364-5537, skaisershot@frontiernet.net
FOREST: Ashley Anderson, 507-213-7116, foresttwpclerk@gmail.com
MORRISTOWN: Dawn Nuetzman, 507-456-8772, d.nuetzman@gmail.com
NORTHFIELD: Diane Lyman, 507-663-1068, clerk@northfieldtwp.org
RICHLAND: Robert Sommers, 507-419-1339, richland.ricecounty@gmail.com
SHIELDSVILLE: Sue Ceplecha-Novak, 507-330-1485, scnovak@q.com
WALCOTT: Benet Freund, 507-334-8655, bfreund12@hotmail.com
WARSAW: Michele Voegele, 507-210-0912, warsawtwp@yahoo.com
WEBSTER: Roger VanVeldhuizen, 612-865-6677, webster.township@yahoo.com
WELLS: Jim Zahn, 507-838-0236, jpzahn46@gmail.com
WHEATLAND: Jim Duban, 507-744-2742, jkduban@lonstel.com
WHEELING: Rebecca Vergin, 507-334-0134, wheelingtownship@gmail.com
