The Memorial Day weekend, which begins Friday, is the start of what’s known as the 100 deadliest days of the year.
That’s why Rice County Sheriff’s deputies will join officers from the county’s other law enforcement agencies and those across Minnesota in the annual Click It or Ticket enforcement, which includes extra patrols.
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas asks motorists to take that simple precaution – and buckle up.
“We ask you to take a minute before you head out on the roadways and make sure you have your seat belt on correctly,” he said. “If you have children in car seats, make sure you have them properly secured. Please do your part to increase your odds of not being hurt in a crash by wearing your seat belt.”
Preliminary numbers show 167 of the state’s 488 traffic fatalities in 2021 occurred between Memorial Day and Labor Day, making it the deadliest three-month stretch in a decade.
In 2020, 158 were killed on the state’s roads during that same time period, about 40% of the 394 who died in motor vehicle crashes the entire year.
2020 was Rice County’s worst in a dozen years for traffic safety. Ten people died on the county’s roads. Eight of them weren’t belted in.
The number of fatalities in the county was cut in half in 2021, with only one unbelted, according to numbers provided by Jessica Schleck, Southeast Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths regional coordinator.
According to Minnesota law, drivers and passengers in all seating positions must wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint. Belts should be tight across the hips or thighs and should never be tucked under the arm or behind the back.
“Your seat belt is your best defense in case of a crash,” Thomas said. “Please remember to drive smart, buckle up and make it home safe.”