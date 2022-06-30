After 14 years and six months, Ben Baker is moving on from his position as the Lonsdale city planner.
His contributions in the city over that span have led to a number of park improvements, trails, building permits and community projects, and he doesn’t take the decision to leave lightly.
Within less than a year of his arrival in December 2007, he helped Lonsdale navigate the challenges that came with the unforeseen economic recession that struck the globe the following year. From 2009 to 2013, he also worked with the city of Elko New Market.
Baker’s career did not begin in Lonsdale. After graduating high school, he began his higher education at Minnesota West Community & Tech College where he studied began his engineering studies.
After receiving his two-year degree and being placed on the dean’s list, Baker moved onto Minnesota State University, where he earned a 4.0 GPA and degrees in professional geography and urban studies.
His 10-year-long education process, multiple internships and working as the city/parks planner for the city of Mayer, eventually led him to the city of Lonsdale. During his time in Lonsdale, he’s made long-lasting relationships that he said helped to guide and support him throughout the years.
“During my 14-and-a-half years with the city of Lonsdale,” Baker wrote in his letter of resignation, “I am thankful for the opportunity to have grown, learned and serve the community well … I will truly miss working with everyone associated with the city of Lonsdale.”
One of Baker’s most notable contributions to the city of Lonsdale was his leadership in the creation and implementation of the veterans memorial in downtown Lonsdale. Additionally, his work directly led to the foundation of 16 parks and 13 miles of trails, which were funded by grants and donations, resulting in little-to-no cost to the taxpayers.
He also focused his efforts on the preservation of Lonsdale’s property value through innovative design processes and the promotion of recycling initiatives. However thankful he may be for his Lonsdale experience, he has decided to move back home to be closer to family.
He lives with his wife and five children in St. Peter and makes a daily commute to Lonsdale. Also in his resignation letter, he expressed his thoughts about accepting the position.
“Over the years,” he said, “I’ve realized that time is a precious, irreplaceable gift and it was hard to pass up a chance to be closer to my home and family.”
Most likely wouldn’t fault him for his choice, but the city of Lonsdale worries about finding someone to fill his shoes. Lonsdale City Administrator Joel Erickson expressed this concern at the June 30 City Council meeting.
“The only thing I could see as a concern,” said Erickson, “is (whoever takes the Lonsdale city planner position is) just not gonna have that history.”
Councilor Kevin Kodada expressed his gratitude for Baker’s effort and time in Lonsdale.
“Ben has been a huge part of the Lonsdale team and will be missed greatly,” said Kodada. “I had the pleasure of working with him on the Lonsdale Parks Board as well as the Planning and Zoning Board.”
“He always has a great vision of what the cities’ needs and wants are and has done a great job of prioritizing the growth,” continued Kodada. “I know he will continue to do great things for the city of St. Peter. I wish him and his family all the best.”
The city of Lonsdale will begin a process to hire someone new this month.