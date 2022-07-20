The Rice County Board of Commissioners approved the issuance of bonds to finance construction of the new Public Safety Center. An increase in property taxes may be needed to repay the bond.
The vote Tuesday was 3-2, with commissioners Jim Purfeerst and Galen Malecha voting against issuing the bonds. Malecha has previously stated he opposes the project.
Purfeerst said he voted against the bonds because of concerns raised by farmers in his district.
“They didn’t think it was fair to tax their farmland to help pay for this,” said Purfeerst. “The people that worked on this did an excellent job … but it still comes down to bare farmland having to help pay for this. A lot of my people that I represent were not in favor of that.”
The decision was made at the recommendation of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, LLC, which determined that Citigroup Global Markets made an offer with the lowest true interest rate of 3.78%.
The true interest rate was determined by calculating how much the county is saving, since Citigroup agreed to pay a premium of about $4 million. That is subtracted from the cost of the project and redistributed to each future payment.
The county expected to pay $44 million plus $37 million in interest to build the Public Safety Center.
Rice County Chief Financial Officer Paula O’Connell and Baker Tilly Director Christine Hogan said the county will save money by going this route.
Rather than paying over $54 million in interest, the county will pay an estimated $37 million. This brings the total cost for the Public Safety Center construction costs, finance costs and other low-level expenses to over $81 million.
The bonds are set to be paid over a 30-year period, but county administration hopes to repay them sooner and reduce the interest cost.
The county’s first bond payment will be due in February 2024.
County Board members have not yet discussed how they will make the payments after the Minnesota Legislature failed to act on a prospective county sales tax increase. A sales tax increase would require approval from both the Legislature and a majority of county residents in a referendum vote.
According to Rice County Communications Coordinator Suzy Rook, county leaders will discuss how to fund the bond payments during upcoming budgeting process.
The bond resolution approved Tuesday requires the county to raise property taxes if another funding source is not found.
The annual bond payments come out to just under $3 million per year.
Construction of the Public Safety Center is expected to begin next month.
The project was proposed after the Minnesota Department of Corrections informed the county it would be reclassifying the Rice County jail to limit inmate stays to 90 days.
According to a feasibility study reclassification would cost the county over $1 million per year in transportation costs to take inmates to other jails.