Alissa Oeltjenbruns wraps up the Big Ideas Meeting while the group of Lonsdale residents. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Lonsdale residents vote for their favorite idea that was presented by the group during the Big Ideas Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Three main proposals rose to the top during the community's Big Ideas Meeting: an app or website with a list of Lonsdale parks and amenities, a community garden and farmers market with music, and/or an event to get youth fishing with local police.

Lonsdale residents brainstorm their town's best assets in groups of four. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Lisa Strawhacker writes on a large piece of paper to brainstorm with her group. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Cecilia Bunnell bites into a cookie, while City Administrator Joel Erickson writes down the group's ideas. Alissa Oeltjenbruns of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation leads the groups' discussion. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Alissa Oeltjenbruns gives each group of four to five Lonsdale residents the next category of assets they'll brainstorm together. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Crystal Carpenter explains the next steps for anyone who wants to get involved in the projects, while Maggie Stensaas passes out the commitment forms. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

