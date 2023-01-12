Cecilia Bunnell bites into a cookie, while City Administrator Joel Erickson writes down the group's ideas. Alissa Oeltjenbruns of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation leads the groups' discussion. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Three main proposals rose to the top during the community's Big Ideas Meeting: an app or website with a list of Lonsdale parks and amenities, a community garden and farmers market with music, and/or an event to get youth fishing with local police.
The Big Ideas Meeting was at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 and was hosted by the Lonsdale Community Foundation, in partnership with the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF). The ultimate goal was to identify what the community has and what the community needs.
First, the groups worked in groups of four to five, then as a whole, to identify all the assets their community had. Whether it was people who they thought provided valuable expertise, businesses who were Lonsdale staples or even just parks and trails, this part took up to brunt of the meeting.
One of the things the group discovered was that Lonsdale has a lot of amenities, which Alissa Oeltjenbruns, of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, said was unusual, but great, for a community the size of Lonsdale.
"You have actually a lot of variety, which is very surprising" Oeltjenbruns said. "I've actually never seen so much variety in a place as little as this. It's very cool actually."
"Lonsdale has a lot," she said. "We really do for such a small community. There is a lot here."
Among the other aspects that were unique to Lonsdale that the group identified was the homely, small-town feeling of the community, but also a welcoming nature for newcomers, which can sometimes not coincide.
"I think it's just a really thriving community," Maggie Stensaas said. "I've lived in dying communities in South Dakota and it was really hard to find things and get things. I feel like that's why we came to Lonsdale. We could see that it was thriving and growing."
Once the attendees voted, it was clear that the community garden and farmers market with music was the favorite. Now, the Board of Directors at the Lonsdale Community Foundation will decide if that's a project they can fund with the $5,000 grant.
The grants will be awarded some time in the coming months.