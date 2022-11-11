The city of Lonsdale officially signed on new Public Works Director Joe Dornfeld during the City Council meeting Thursday night.
Dornfeld was offered the interim position after previous Public Works Director Russ Vlasak was suspended and then resigned. The city was conducting an investigation, but because Vlasak resigned before the investigation was complete, the city told Lonsdale Area News Review that the official report was not public information.
Dornfeld, meanwhile, was previously employed by the city as a maintenance worker in the Public Works Department. His prior experience in the Department proved to be useful, according to City Administrator Joel Erickson.
“(Dornfeld) has worked at the city since Oct. 31 of 2006 and is very knowledgeable on all aspects of the city’s public works department,” Erickson said. “… He’s got a clear understanding of the city council’s vision and how to positively represent the city and department.”
Lonsdale Mayor Tim Rud noted that he believes Dornfeld has proven himself to be a good fit for the role. Rud also gave an expectation for Dornfeld within his new position.
“I think the one thing that really is gonna be a change, that we desperately need in this town, is the report of the Public Works director with the public,” Rud said. “I think that’s been an issue for a long time. I think we all know, as the City Council, when an issue evolves, the residents are calling us, and we’re having to deal with it. I think that’s one of the qualities that Joe certainly can bring to the position.”
Councilor Pelava noted the qualifications and the institutional knowledge that Dornfeld brings him to the table, which set him apart from the other applicants. Then, Councilperson Furrer mentioned the licensing and training that should be provided for Dornfeld.
“We don’t want to just throw him out there without classes, training, whatever it might be available to assist him, to help him grow in the position,” she said. “I think that would be helpful for him — a little guidance, so he isn’t out there just flailing around.”
Rud agreed this would be a good move on the city’s part and asked for a motion to approve Dornfeld as the official Public Works Director. The motion passed unanimously, other than Councilman Kevin Kodada who was absent.
Finally, Rud made one last comment, which got some laughter among the city staff.
“I just gotta say,” he added, “it’s a long ways from a 6-year-old kid that couldn’t hit a curveball to public works director. Yes sir, I remember those days. You’ve done a good job, and we’re happy to have you here.”