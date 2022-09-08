With discussions of more competitive wages, equitable pay and a new skate park, Lonsdale city officials are moving the city forward. But staffing issues make progress difficult for the small government body.
"Joel and Tami have been working 50, 60 hours a week, from what I understand, during this transition phase," said Mayor Tim Rud, during a Lonsdale City Council meeting on Aug. 29. The transition phase he was referring to is following the suspension of one employee and the retirement of a few others.
"I certainly think, you know, maybe you two should take a look at if there was some comp time that you think would be fair … I know it's been, what, four weeks, five weeks? It's been a lot of work for two people to run the entire city, and I think we, as a council, want to be fair."
In addition to offering compensation for the extra work placed on City Administrator Joel Erickson and City Treasurer Tami Brokl, the Lonsdale City Council is pushing to raise the wages of current and future government officials. According to Rud, this is an effort to be more competitive in the job market, as well as keeping up with annual inflation.
One idea presented to the board was to follow suit of the unionized Lonsdale Police Department and increase wages by 5.3% across the board. However, after some more discussion, officials considered the effect this may have on different departments.
"You know, across the board sounds fair, but is it equitable?" said Brokl. "Because if, for example, the library staff is way underpaid and maybe some other department is not underpaid as much, then we're still not gaining."
At this stage of discussion, the council presented an alternative idea: raising the minimum wage. Rud suggested raising the minimum wage to $16 and working up from there.
In essence, this should provide a livable wage for low-level employees at the library, liquor store and other departments. Then, the high-level employees, who may not need as significant of an increase, can receive a smaller percentage increase.
To determine the logistics, Rud tasked Erickson with running a report to determine whether this plan would be feasible. Ultimately, city officials plan to do whatever is necessary to attract personnel.
Rescue Plan
When the pandemic was in full swing, the federal government provided many cities with funds to spend on, "virtually anything, except for funding pensions and creating a rainy day fund," according to the meeting packet. This was part of the America Rescue Plan Act - Coronavirus State Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.
The U.S. Treasury informed Lonsdale the desired focuses are providing competitive wages, expanding affordable housing, keeping the community safe.
Several renovations to City Hall were proposed, including buying computer software and bettering the parking lots, furnace, air conditioning and making the windows more energy efficient.
One proposed expense is a new skate park for Lonsdale.
A new skate park was discussed in a previous Lonsdale Area News-Review story about the new Lonsdale Community Fund, which determined that there was a desire for something that teenagers could enjoy.
As of Sept. 9, Erickson confirmed the equipment has been purchased from Shakopee and is already in the city of Lonsdale. At this point, the city is working to determine the best spot for the park.