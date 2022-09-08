Lonsdale City Hall

City of Lonsdale staff is struggling to keep up with service demand after a few recent departures. The council is considering wages to attract workers for the future. (File photo/southernminn.com)

With discussions of more competitive wages, equitable pay and a new skate park, Lonsdale city officials are moving the city forward. But staffing issues make progress difficult for the small government body.

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments