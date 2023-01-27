Revised Road Plans 5.JPG

Railway Street W in Lonsdale will be repaved this year if the proposed plans are approved. The area to be redone is from Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School to Smoke BBQ and the Lonsdale Fire Department. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Revised Road Plans 3.JPG

Potholes cover the pavement at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and 50th Street W in Veseli. Later this year, Jackson Avenue will likely get a fresh coat of pavement. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

It may soon be time to find another route, if driving on Railway Street W. from Smoke BBQ to Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School. Not to worry, construction won't start until school is out.

Revised Road Plans 1.JPG

The Interstate 35 exit to Lonsdale will soon be home to a roundabout. Construction is planned for later this year. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Revised Road Plans 2.JPG

The bridge on Fairbanks Avenue is planned for reconstruction later this year. The bridge, near Holy Cross Catholic School, will likely be cause for some alternate routes, if going to the school from the north. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Revised Road Plans 4.JPG

Rice County’s 10-year road construction plan includes repaving Union Lake Trail later this year. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments