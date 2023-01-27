It may soon be time to find another route, if driving on Railway Street W. from Smoke BBQ to Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School. Not to worry, construction won't start until school is out.
Now that Rice County is nearly finished with its revised 10-year road-construction plan, Lonsdale residents are in for some delays over the course of the year. It still includes a roundabout off of Interstate 35, off of exit 69 to Lonsdale and Northfield.
After the county learned from the Minnesota Department of Transportation that revenue may be less than expected in the coming years, the previous construction plan had to be revised and reshuffled.
The new version of the plan, which was presented at a Rice County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning, includes multiple projects in and around the Lonsdale area expected for 2023.
One of the major Lonsdale projects is the reconstruction of Railway Street W, roughly from the intersection with Central Street E, by Lonsdale Fire Department and Smoke BBQ, to the intersection with 80th Street W, by TCU Lonsdale Elementary.
The Rice County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe drove up to Lonsdale on Wednesday evening to discuss sharing the cost of this construction with the Lonsdale City Council.
"We're leaving Eighth (Avenue) open" Luebbe assured the council. "That's going to remain open during the whole project, so the city residents can make that crossing."
Lonsdale Mayor Tim Rud expressed his appreciation for Luebbe's concerns, regarding the residents, the school and the fire department's navigability during construction. However, regarding Jaycee Park, Rud had some questions about a recommended access point.
"You know, we have kind of a major park there with little league and all that kind of stuff," he said. "Is there gonna be a recommended route to get to the parks?"
Luebbe pointed out there is a detour plan for the area, but hadn't double checked about access to the park. It's worth noting that the entrance to Jaycee Park is actually on Arizona Street NW, meaning SW Eighth Avenue should be a viable means of entry.
Wrapping up, Luebbe outlined the total cost of the project, which is right around $3 million. The city would be responsible for about $300,000 (10%), plus any oversight.
"That sounds fair to me!" Rud said, letting out a hardy laugh. The other councilors loudly agreed.
More construction
Another big project nearby is just down the road. Headed south on Independence Avenue, away from TCU Lonsdale, then taking a right on Union Lake Trail, drivers may encounter some more construction this year.
The Union Lake Trail project is expected to go from the intersection with Independence Avenue to the intersection with Jennings Avenue. From Union Lake Trail, should drivers take a right onto Jackson Avenue, they may notice even more construction.
Almost all of Jackson Avenue will be repaved, which could cause some issues for anyone looking to meet up with friends at Brewsters in Veseli or headed onto Colvill Memorial Highway/280th Street E.
Penultimately for Lonsdale, there is a small bridge on Fairbanks Avenue, headed over Porter Creek, which will likely be redone in the coming season. For Holy Cross Catholic School students coming from New Prague, this may be cause to find an alternate route soon.
Future projects include repaving the rest of Independence Avenue to Erin Township in 2024, and adding a roundabout at the intersection of Colvill Memorial Highway and 70th Street W.