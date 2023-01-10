A woman allegedly was caught with over 260 pounds of marijuana in a pickup at a gas station off I-35 in Rice County.
Pa Houa Lor, 39, of St. Paul, was charged Monday in Rice County District Court with felony drug possession.
A state trooper noted a pickup with California license plates weaving in its lane and going 10 mph below the speed limit on I-35 around 3:50 a.m. Friday, according to a court complaint.
The trooper followed as the pickup exited at Highway 19 and observed it pause in front of an oncoming vehicle as it turned onto Bagley Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop as Lor pulled into the Flying J parking lot.
Lor claimed she was coming from a casino in Iowa celebrating the Hmong New Year, which is typically observed in November or December.
The trooper smelled marijuana, saw what appeared to be marijuana remnants on the center console and saw multiple garbage bags in the rear seat, the charges allege. When the trooper asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Lor claimed not to know what marijuana is.
Lor got out and opened the rear door of the pickup to get a jacket. When the trooper tried to grab the jacket to make sure there were no weapons, Lor reportedly tried to shut the door on his arm. The trooper says items then began to fall out of the backseat and when he caught them he felt what he suspected was marijuana in a bag.
That prompted the trooper to search the vehicle, during which he allegedly found several garbage bags filled with marijuana in the backseat. More bags were seen in the pickup bed.
The vehicle was towed to a state garage for a thorough search. That search allegedly found 264 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana that each weighed around 1 pound.
Lor remained in jail Tuesday after bail was set at at least $10,000. She does not have any criminal history in Minnesota.