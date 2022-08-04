Lonsdale police officers allegedly found around 6 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of vape pens and thousands of dollars during a traffic stop.
An officer pulled over a truck after the driver failed to turn off his high-beam lights as he came into Lonsdale on Highway 19 around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 2, according to a court complaint.
The officer smelled marijuana and driver, Cahlin Roy Kewley, 25, of Wanda, allegedly admitted there was marijuana inside the vehicle.
Another officer arrived to help search the truck and Kewley and passenger Jaden Nicole Laundrie, 21, of Prior Lake. In the truck they allegedly found five bags containing around 6 pounds of marijuana, 100 THC vape pens, 10 boxes of disposable vape pens, multiple cellphones and over $5,000.
In Laundrie’s possession they allegedly found marijuana, marijuana wax and nearly $1,000. She reportedly claimed ownership of the drugs in her purse but denied knowing about the marijuana found in the truck.
Kewley refused to talk to police.
Laundrie and Kewley were both charged with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession Thursday in Rice County District Court.
Both were released with no bail required pending first court appearances in September.
