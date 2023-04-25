Neighbors Helping Neighbors volunteers, like Rolf Haaland and Heather Bahe, prefer to be outside stretching their muscles while helping older adults and adults with disabilities stay in their homes.
Prospective volunteers looking for a less physically taxing assignment than mowing lawns and shoveling driveways might be interested in a new program that Family Service Rochester is starting in Rice County.
The Caregiver Respite program will match volunteers with caregivers in Rice County who need a break. The volunteers spend a few hours a week with an older adult or an adult with a disability.
“We’re providing relief for the caregiver — to go out and run errands, to go to medical appointments, or to just take off the time they need from caregiving,” said Jennell Loeffler, volunteer services manager for Family Service Rochester.
The organization has been around for decades serving a variety of people in Olmsted County. It brought its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program to Rice County in 2019, according to Anne Pleskonko, the program’s coordinator.
With the pandemic striking soon after, the program had slow growth but now is in full gear, Pleskonko said. Last year volunteers provided over 1,100 hours of service in Rice County.
The volunteers help older and disabled adults with tasks ranging from raking leaves to shopping.
“It’s quite a range, from light housekeeping to changing a light bulb,” Haaland said. “It’s simple stuff that most of us take for granted, but for a 70, 80, or 90 year old it’s not that simple.”
Bahe recalled one time volunteering to do yard work and recognizing the woman she was helping but not being able to place why. It wasn’t until near the end of her three hours of service that it dawned on her that the woman had been the librarian at her elementary school.
Their reward, the volunteers said, is the cyclical opportunity to help those who once helped them and their community.
“If I can’t help out somebody who is older or less fortunate, shame on me,” Haaland said.
New volunteers are always needed for the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, Pleskonko added.
Pleskonko and Loeffler are now especially looking for a new crop of volunteers, as well as caregivers to participate in the new Caregiver Respite program.
It’s open to any caregiver who lives in Rice County, including if they provide care at a site that is a bit outside of the county.
Like the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, enrollment in the new program starts with a visit from a Family Service Rochester staff member who will assess needs and give advice, Pleskonko said.
Both programs charge a sliding scale fee based on income, with some low-income clients receiving services at no cost.
Caregiver Respite volunteers must be adults, pass a background check and complete a two-hour training. Volunteers are asked to commit typically at least two hours a week.
Pleskonko said the volunteers will be provided ideas for activities to do with their charges, and the program leaders are looking at organizing gatherings.