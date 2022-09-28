The Rice County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary tax levy of $33.8 million — an increase of just shy of 9%. Commissioners raised concerns about the near-double-digit increase, describing the trend as, “unsustainable,” and calling on the state Legislature to do more to help.

